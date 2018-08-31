Week 2 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Woodbridge

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at University High
Key Barons: Jr. QB Josh Stupin (43 of 67 passing for 681 yards, five TDs and one INT); Sr. WR Kishaun Sykes (eight catches for 247 yards and three TDs; four carries for 10 yards and one TD); Jr. WR/CB Jerry Ngo (18 tackles, one INT, one forced fumble)
Key Warriors: Sr. QB Kyle Hurry (20 of 33 passing for 276 yards and two TDs; 13 carries for 15 yards and two TDs); Sr. RB/FS Elyjah Rush (15 carries for 86 yards and one TD; three catches for 16 yards; 13 tackles, two INTs); Sr. WR/CB Jacob Nash (10 catches for 212 yards and two TDs; three tackles, four passes defended)
Breakdown: Fountain Valley will travel to take on Woodbridge in a good Week 2 matchup. Both teams made the second round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs a year ago, and they now reside in Division 8 together … These schools are known for producing talent on the track, and their speed could make this one a high-scoring affair … Matchups on the outside will be an area of focus. Fountain Valley (2-0) possesses Sykes and Brandon Krause. Sykes has made the most of his eight catches, as he has averaged 30.9 yards per reception … Woodbridge (1-1) counters with Jacob Nash as its top wide receiver. He has the agility and athleticism to make defenders miss, as he was a CIF Division 1 qualifier in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and the high jump … Fountain Valley is looking to begin a season 3-0 for the first time since it started 8-0 in 2009.