Week 2 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Woodbridge

Breakdown: Fountain Valley will travel to take on Woodbridge in a good Week 2 matchup. Both teams made the second round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs a year ago, and they now reside in Division 8 together … These schools are known for producing talent on the track, and their speed could make this one a high-scoring affair … Matchups on the outside will be an area of focus. Fountain Valley (2-0) possesses Sykes and Brandon Krause. Sykes has made the most of his eight catches, as he has averaged 30.9 yards per reception … Woodbridge (1-1) counters with Jacob Nash as its top wide receiver. He has the agility and athleticism to make defenders miss, as he was a CIF Division 1 qualifier in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and the high jump … Fountain Valley is looking to begin a season 3-0 for the first time since it started 8-0 in 2009.