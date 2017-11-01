Week 10 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Los Alamitos

When/where: Thursday, 7 p.m. at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach

Key Barons: Sr. QB Nick Welch (116 of 206 passing for 1,871 yards, 13 TDs and eight INTs; 98 carries for 786 yards rushing and 10 TDs); Sr. RB-LB Benn Vallier (96 carries for 738 yards and 10 TDs); Jr. WR Brandon Krause (36 catches for 549 yards and three TDs)

Key Griffins: Jr. RB Keanu Norman; Sr. LB Issaiah Johnson; Sr. QB Grant Caraway

Breakdown: Fountain Valley (6-3, 2-2 in league) closes out the regular season by trying to play spoiler against Los Alamitos (6-3, 4-0) … The Griffins, ranked No. 9 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll, can wrap up the outright Sunset League title with a win. Los Alamitos last won the league in 2014 … Fountain Valley, ranked No. 7 in Division 6, comes into the league finale tied for third in league with Huntington Beach, which plays host to Newport Harbor on Friday. Barons coach Jimmy Nolan believes his team will make the Division 6 playoffs as an at-large selection even if it finishes fourth in league … Fountain Valley has lost its last three league meetings with Los Alamitos since a 10-7 victory in 2013 … Welch is the Barons’ leader in rushing yards, and he is tied with Vallier with 10 rushing touchdowns.

