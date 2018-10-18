Week 9 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Bolsa Grande

Breakdown: The Lobos will host the Matadors in a Garden Grove League game at Garden Grove High on Friday … Los Amigos (3-5, 0-3 in league) needs to win out to keep its slim CIF Southern Section Division 13 playoff hopes alive. Wins over Bolsa Grande (1-7, 0-3) and Santiago (5-3, 2-1) would give the Lobos a .500 record, albeit to become an at-large candidate in a crowded Division 13 field … The injury bug has not been kind to the Lobos. After running back Brian Pacheco suffered an ACL tear against Garden Grove in Week 5, Lobos coach Carl Agnew said that quarterback Brandon Tinoco fractured his throwing hand during a practice last week … Junior Juan Contreras will start at quarterback against the Matadors. In replacement of Pacheco, Garcia has produced two 100-yard rushing performances in three games as the Lobos’ featured running back.