Garden Grove League honors Los Amigos boys’ soccer players Freddy Ponce, Alfonso Montano

By Daily Pilot staff
Aug 08, 2018 | 10:45 PM

Los Amigos High senior forward Freddy Ponce and junior midfielder Alfonso Montano were named to the All-Garden Grove League first team for leading the boys’ soccer team to a third-place finish in 2017-18.

The Lobos (11-7-3, 4-6-0 in league) lost 1-0 to Kennedy in the wild-card round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.

Los Amigos senior midfielder Pedro Montes and sophomore midfielder Francisco Lopez were on the second team.

Santiago senior Kevin Everastico earned the Garden Grove League MVP award. Santiago shared the league title with Garden Grove.

