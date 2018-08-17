DAILY PILOT

Week 0 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Dana Hills

Aug 16, 2018 | 11:45 PM
Los Amigos High quarterback Brandon Tinoco, left, and Joseph Garcia, right, will be counted on again in 2018. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Dana Hills High

Key Lobos: Sr. QB/DB Brandon Tinoco; Jr. RB/DB Brian Pacheco; Jr. RB/DB Joseph Garcia

Key Dolphins: Sr. RB/MLB Matthew Lua Mu Poching; Sr. WR/FS Max Burlison; Jr. TE/DE Liam Boersma

Breakdown: Los Amigos and Dana Hills meet in nonleague play for the third straight year. The Dolphins have outscored the Lobos 81-20 in the previous two meetings … Los Amigos hopes that a healthy Pacheco will make a difference. Pacheco had four 100-yard rushing performances as a sophomore last season, but a deep thigh bruise kept him out of the Dana Hills game … The Lobos have made the CIF Southern Section playoffs in seven of the last 10 seasons under coach Carl Agnew. Although Los Amigos went through a down year with a 2-8 record in 2017, the team brings back significant returners. Garcia and junior linebacker Justin Boyer are among those who will be asked to keep the Dolphins’ offense in check.

