Week 8 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Loara

Breakdown: Los Amigos is still searching for its first Garden Grove League win as it hosts Loara in its homecoming game … The Lobos (3-4, 0-2 in league) have struggled since junior running back Brian Pacheco tore his anterior cruciate ligament in their nonleague game against Garden Grove on Sept. 21, losing three straight, including last week’s 41-7 loss to Rancho Alamitos … Tinoco threw a touchdown pass to Chavez in the game but completed just 14 of 39 passes, while Los Amigos failed to get its running game going with 28 total carries for 40 yards … Loara (5-2, 2-0) comes into Friday night’s game tied for first place in the league with Rancho Alamitos and the Saxons have won three straight games, including last week’s 57-28 win over La Quinta … Loara has averaged 51 points per game during its winning streak … Loara came to the Garden Grove League this season from the Golden West League. The Lobos and Saxons have not played since a 2012 nonleague game won 18-17 by Loara.