Daily Pilot Girls’ Basketball Dream Team: Edison’s Finley Garnett had unmatchable motor

The Chargers senior makes her second Daily Pilot Dream Team appearance in as many seasons. Edison remained an effective offensive team despite lacking a true point guard on the roster. The combination of Finley Garnett and Niemand worked well together in the post, terrorizing the opposition on the offensive boards. In two games against Sunset League champion Los Alamitos, Niemand put up 20 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks per game. The Southern Oregon University signee also averaged a double-double this season, scoring 12.5 points with 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. Edison (17-11, 8-2) finished second in league. The Chargers won their first-round matchup against Tustin 48-33 in the Division 2A playoffs.