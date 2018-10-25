Week 10 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. Los Alamitos

Breakdown: Los Alamitos can clinch at least a share of the Sunset League title with a victory over Edison in this regular-season finale … The defending league champion Griffins (7-1-1, 3-0-1 in league), ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 2, come into Friday tied for first in the league with Corona del Mar, which hosts Huntington Beach on Friday at Newport Harbor High … Edison (5-4, 3-1) still has a path to an outright league title, but it would require both the Chargers upsetting Los Alamitos and Huntington Beach upsetting CdM … Edison most likely secured a Division 2 playoff berth with last week’s 42-20 Battle for the Bell win over rival Fountain Valley. The Chargers can finish at worst tied for third in the league with Huntington Beach, and they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Oilers … Los Alamitos had another dominant defensive effort in last week’s 47-0 win over Huntington Beach. Senior Dallas Burke had two interception returns for touchdowns … The Griffins have outscored their first four league opponents by a combined 165-14.