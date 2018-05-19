Serena Starks, Edison to host first SAC Surf-a-Rama

Edison High often gets good marks for its efforts on the athletic field.
One of the Chargers' athletes has done well to organize some fun in the sun for Edison's special needs students.
Serena Starks, a senior Princeton commit for the Chargers' softball team, has worked in conjunction with the Edison surf team to put together the first SAC Surf-a-Rama event.
SAC is the Special Abilities Cluster at Edison. About 35 to 40 SAC students are expected to participate in the proceedings on Saturday. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Tower 18 at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
More than 80 students are expected to participate, including volunteers to help run the event.
"I'm really excited because I know that there are a lot of surfers in Huntington Beach because we live so close to the water," Starks said. "Some of these SAC students haven't even been down to the beach or been able to experience the ocean and get to surf in the water.
"I think it's going to be a great experience to see their faces as they're riding the waves. It's just a big community event."
Starks is working towards earning her Gold Award, the highest honor attainable in the Girl Scouts.
Many organizations have rallied to her cause. Corky Carroll Surf School instructors will teach in the water. They will also provide surfboards and wetsuits.
Normita's Surf City Taco is providing chips and salsa. Trader Joe's has supplied bottled waters, and Two Birds Baking Company will be giving out cupcakes.
Quiksilver and the Huntington Beach City Lifeguards will be handing out hats, and Massive Marketing has donated 80 T-shirts that say, "SAC Surf-a-Rama."
Starks also said that California State Parks allowed her to rent out the beach for the day, also including free parking for everyone in attendance.
"I didn't think that it would reach this level, but I was really driven, and I really wanted to make a great day for the SAC students to come out and have a good time," Starks added. "I'm really, really excited. I didn't think that it was going to get to be this big, but it's pretty awesome that it's reached this level in size."
