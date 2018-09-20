Week 5 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. San Clemente

Breakdown: Edison (2-2) will be without starting quarterback Patrick Angelovic, who suffered a broken collarbone in the Chargers’ 33-14 win at San Juan Hills on Sept. 7, said coach Jeff Grady. He added that sophomore Braden Boyles will start at quarterback in the nonleague game against San Clemente (1-4) … Edison, which opened the season with two losses and only scoring 13 points during the span, appeared to be righting the ship offensively, averaging 42 points over its past two contests against Canyon and San Juan Hills, until Angelovic went down in the fourth quarter … Three of San Clemente’s losses have been by three points or less. Last week, Corona del Mar’s Ethan Garbers threw a 23-yard touchdown to Bradley Schlom with 11 seconds remaining to stun the host Tritons 21-20.