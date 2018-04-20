Six-run fourth inning propels Marina softball past Fountain Valley

Emily Rush helped the Marina High softball team finish the first half of Sunset League play strong.
The sophomore struck out six and allowed three hits in the Vikings' 6-1 victory over visiting Fountain Valley on Thursday.
The win marked Marina's second in a row in league, moving it to 2-3, a game back of third-place Edison, which is 3-2. The top three teams in league are guaranteed CIF Southern Section playoff berths.
The Vikings' fourth inning proved to be the difference against Fountain Valley, which is in fifth place at 1-4. They broke open a scoreless game by scoring six runs.
Marina coach Mandee Farish was happy to see her team come to life at the plate.
"Having six consecutive hits to start an inning is impressive," Farish said. "I don't know if that was our best effort so far this year. We had a couple of games where we hit the ball really well, too.
"This was a tough game for us and an important win in the Sunset League."
Rush was dominant in the circle. She retired the first 11 batters she faced before Fountain Valley catcher Delaney Sheppard hit a two-out single in the top of the fourth inning.
Marina began to hit the ball in the bottom half of the fourth.
With the top of the lineup starting the inning, center fielder Paige Shafer opened with a bunt up the third-base line and she beat the throw to first for the first hit. Shortstop Nicole Logrecco followed with a single to put runners on the corners. First baseman Shayla Thomas singled in the game's first two runs.
Rush got the fourth single in a row and she drove in a run. Jennifer Swartz's hard-hit drive to the windy outfield went for an RBI double. Third baseman Briana Gonzalez followed with an RBI single. The Vikings scored their final run on an error.
That was more than enough support for Rush. She threw 88 pitches. Of her six strikeouts, five of them were on called third strikes.
Fountain Valley scored its lone run in the seventh inning after Sheppard's second hit of the game. Pinch-runner Emilee Mason stole second, moved to third on a fielder's choice, and scored on an error.
Barons shortstop Kayla Vidal had the only other hit off Rush, a single in the sixth inning.
The second round of league play begins Tuesday, as Marina hosts Edison, and Fountain Valley travels to first-place Los Alamitos, which is 5-0 in league and ranked No. 1 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll.
DAVE DANIEL is a contributor to Times Community News.