Ocean View girls’ soccer trio on first team

Ocean View High seniors Chelsea Hardgrave, Micayla Shook and Taylor Voegelie all earned first-team All-Golden West League honors in girls’ soccer.
Hardgrave, a forward, scored a team-best eight goals for Ocean View (5-11-4, 4-3-3 in league). Ocean View was unable to defend its three straight league titles, but Hardgrave helped the Seahawks finish third in the league and qualify for the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.
Ocean View lost at Crean Lutheran in a wild-card match, 4-3 in penalty kicks after neither team scored in regulation.
Shook, a defender, had five goals for Ocean View. Voegelie, also a defender, totaled one goal and two assists.
Senior midfielder Iran Enriquez and junior midfielder/forward Analisa Chavez earned second-team accolades for Ocean View.
Senior Vanessa Campos of league champion Westminster earned league MVP honors. Westminster junior Sarah Ralston was the Offensive MVP, while Segerstrom junior Sheida Suazo earned Defensive MVP accolades.