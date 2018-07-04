Ocean View's Leyna Tran, Jasmine Silva make first team

Tran, a utility player, was a repeat first-team selection for the Seahawks (14-12, 3-1 in league). She helped Ocean View finish second in league and advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs, where the Seahawks defeated Pasadena Westridge 12-5 in a wild-card match before losing at top-seeded Long Beach Poly 19-7 in the first round.