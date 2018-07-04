Ocean View's Leyna Tran, Jasmine Silva make first team

Ocean View High junior Leyna Tran and senior Jasmine Silva have each earned first-team All-Golden West League honors in girls’ water polo.
Tran, a utility player, was a repeat first-team selection for the Seahawks (14-12, 3-1 in league). She helped Ocean View finish second in league and advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs, where the Seahawks defeated Pasadena Westridge 12-5 in a wild-card match before losing at top-seeded Long Beach Poly 19-7 in the first round.
Tran scored seven goals in the win over Westridge, while Silva, a driver, had three goals and four steals.
Ocean View senior defender Carsyn Van Doren, senior goalkeeper Kiara Abascal and senior driver Tori Warren earned second-team All-Golden West League honors.
Jackie Lopez of league champion Segerstrom earned Golden West League MVP honors. Segerstrom won the Division 4 title.