High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach gains leaders in returners

“The thing that we’ve been stressing with him is, ‘You’re not going to score every time you touch the ball,’ ” Brown said of McLawyer, who threw for eight touchdowns, rushed for six touchdowns, caught two touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in 2017. “He’s got that potential to, but he’s got to be OK with two-, three-, four-yard gains. Sooner or later, he is going to break one.