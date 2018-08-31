Week 2 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Long Beach Wilson

Breakdown: Huntington Beach (2-0) returns home for a nonleague game against Long Beach Wilson (0-2), but it may not be at full strength … Oilers coach Brett Brown said that McLawyer, who injured his ankle early in last week’s 48-38 road win against Western, is a game-time decision Friday … Senior James Stevens was next in line last week after McLawyer got hurt, with nine carries for 21 yards … Huntington Beach is ranked No. 9 in CIF Southern Section Division 6, down three spots from last week … A win and the Oilers would be 3-0 for the first time since 2006 … Wilson has given up 49 points per game in blowout losses against Lakewood Mayfair and San Dimas to open the season … Huntington Beach has defeated Wilson each of the last two seasons, including 29-28 in overtime last year when the Oilers blocked an extra-point attempt in overtime.