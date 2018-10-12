Week 8 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Huntington Beach

Breakdown: Following a 20-14 loss at the hands of Edison last week, Huntington Beach coach Brett Brown says that morale remains high. The Oilers dropped to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the Sunset League, but both of its losses have come in one-possession games … The Oilers, ranked 10th in the CIF Southern Section Division 6 poll, have additional cause to be optimistic. Starting quarterback Brady Gardner is back at practice and expected to play on Friday. Brown anticipates that Brandon Cannella, who filled in for Gardner while he recovered from a knee sprain, will also play against the Barons. The Oilers’ quarterbacks should look for Moore, a red-zone threat who has heated up with touchdowns in each of his last three games … Fountain Valley (4-3, 0-2) began the season with a four-game winning streak, but the Barons have had their struggles defensively in their last three contests. Over that span, the Barons have allowed an average of 51.7 points per game. The last two losses, however, came to Los Alamitos and Corona del Mar, the two teams battling for first place in the Sunset League on Friday at Cerritos College … Fountain Valley enters as the ninth-ranked team in Division 8, but another loss could make the Barons’ climb insurmountable in the hunt for a top-three spot in the league.