Week 11 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. St. Margaret’s

Breakdown: Huntington Beach (6-4) hits the road to face the No. 2-seeded Tartans (9-1) in a first-round game of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs … Huntington Beach received an at-large berth, thanks in large part to a 4-1 record during its nonleague schedule. The Oilers started hot, but then injuries took their toll … Oilers coach Brett Brown indicated that the running game should be in much better shape. Right guard Anthony Antolin (broken hand) and left guard Jacob Sanden (concussion) will both return after missing the last two games on the offensive line. Ankle ailments have slowed down McLawyer, but Brown said that the senior running back should be as close to full speed as he has been since his team’s opener against Canyon … St. Margaret’s is one of the better small-school programs around. The Tartans were the San Joaquin League champions, boasting a defense that allowed just 7.9 points per game this season.