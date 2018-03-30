Serena Starks’ walk-off gives Edison softball its revenge against Marina

Sunset League softball offers plenty of drama.
Last season could be used as a case study. Back then, the third automatic CIF Southern Section postseason bid came down to a play-in game between Edison High and Marina. The Vikings won the battle that day, but both teams made the playoffs with the Chargers getting in as an at-large selection.
Edison coach Melissa Roth said that the games against Marina rank among her favorite of the year because both teams come to play. The teams share a mutual respect, but after the Vikings swept the teams' meetings last season, the Chargers played like a team bent on revenge Thursday.
Down twice in their first game with Marina this year, the Chargers got off the mat multiple times like a prize fighter hoping for a final chance to deliver a knockout blow. That blow came in extra innings.
Serena Starks gave the host Chargers just what they wanted in the bottom of the ninth inning. She produced a walk-off hit with the bases loaded to send Edison to a 4-3 win in a Sunset League opener.
Talia Hannappel threw a nine-inning complete game to earn the win. She allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out nine.
"It definitely does [feel good], especially since we lost to them three times last year," Hannappel said. "This was kind of a redemption game, and we really wanted this really bad."
Starks had hits in her final three at-bats. Her game-winning hit came after the Chargers (7-2 overall) were forced to sweat out the top half of the ninth inning.
The teams had traded defensive gems for most of the afternoon, but third baseman Gio Liggett had an inning she would soon like to forget. Her throwing error allowed Briana Gonzalez to reach to begin the ninth. With two outs in the inning and the go-ahead run at third, a would-be foul out popped out of Liggett's glove.
Ashley Pilatos' at-bat continued, and she hit a well-struck ball into left field. Mikaila Pancino moved back on the ball and caught it. No harm done.
"I think ... a big difference this year is that we're a really good team, and we all pick each other up," Starks said. "When Gio made the mistake, nobody yelled at her. Then Mikaila made that great play in left."
Marina took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Taylor Lane.
Bella Martinez led off the bottom of the fourth with a double, and she scored on a groundout by Hannappel.
The Vikings (6-5) took the lead again in the fifth when Shayla Thomas' hard-hit ball took a bad hop on second baseman Bella Espinoza and rolled to the wall. Paige Shafer scored on the play to put Marina up 3-2.
Edison would not go away, manufacturing a run on an infield single by Espinoza, a sacrifice bunt by Liggett, and a sacrifice fly by Jayden McKeague.
Alex Loomis and Espinoza each had two hits for Edison.
Emily Rush went the distance in the loss for Marina. She allowed three earned runs, scattering 10 hits.
"They both went the whole way," Vikings coach Mandee Farish said of the pitching duel. "They both threw well the entire game. It was just a matter of a couple of key pitches, where they were spotted, and we came out on the losing side on that one.
"Tough loss, but it was a good game. Nine innings, that's always a good way to go out. Next time, we're just going to try to get them back at our place."
