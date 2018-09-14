Week 4 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Huntington Beach

Breakdown: The Oil vs. Water rivalry gets renewed on Friday, as Marina travels to Huntington Beach for a nonleague game. Although Marina moved out of the Sunset League to the Big 4 League this season, both teams wanted to keep the rivalry game on the schedule … The Oilers (3-1) will have junior Brandon Cannella making his second career start in place of the injured Brady Gardner (sprained left knee). Huntington Beach coach Brett Brown said that Cannella did a good job of managing the game in the Oilers’ 48-14 win over Irvine, and the playbook will be expanded for the backup quarterback against the Vikings (2-2) … Marina has played well throughout the first half of the season. The Vikings gave Katella, the top-ranked team in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll, a scare in a 33-28 loss to the Knights last week. In facing the Oilers, Marina has another chance to pull off an upset, as Huntington Beach is ranked ninth in Division 6.