Week 4 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Huntington Beach

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High
Key Vikings: So. QB Jack Miller (49 of 100 passing for 682 yards, six TDs and six INTs); Jr. RB Pharoah Rush (102 carries for 505 yards and five TDs); Sr. WR/DB Nathan Pendleton (18 catches for 280 yards and three TDs); Jr. FB/LB Nathan O’Rourke (62 tackles)
Key Oilers: Sr. RB/SS Arick McLawyer (43 carries for 341 yards and five TDs; four catches for 15 yards; four tackles, two passes defensed); Sr. WR/CB Jeremiah Flanagan (15 catches for 297 yards and five TDs; eight tackles, one forced fumble); Sr. MLB John Gosney (26 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, six hurries, five sacks, one fumble return for a TD)
Breakdown: The Oil vs. Water rivalry gets renewed on Friday, as Marina travels to Huntington Beach for a nonleague game. Although Marina moved out of the Sunset League to the Big 4 League this season, both teams wanted to keep the rivalry game on the schedule … The Oilers (3-1) will have junior Brandon Cannella making his second career start in place of the injured Brady Gardner (sprained left knee). Huntington Beach coach Brett Brown said that Cannella did a good job of managing the game in the Oilers’ 48-14 win over Irvine, and the playbook will be expanded for the backup quarterback against the Vikings (2-2) … Marina has played well throughout the first half of the season. The Vikings gave Katella, the top-ranked team in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll, a scare in a 33-28 loss to the Knights last week. In facing the Oilers, Marina has another chance to pull off an upset, as Huntington Beach is ranked ninth in Division 6.