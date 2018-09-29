Laguna Beach football holds off Marina

“We do like to share the ball,” Shanahan said after his Breakers recovered an onside kickoff and took a knee after the Vikings (2-5) scored with 12 seconds left to finalize the scoring. “We think we have 10 or 12 kids who can play for us out there, but Sean is special. He just does a lot of things and we can take some shots with him that we can’t necessarily take with the other guys, because he is going to go fight for the ball and make a play.”