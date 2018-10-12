Week 8 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Segerstrom

Breakdown: When the league realignments came out, no one was happier than Marina, which felt it had a much better opportunity to contend after being taken out of the Sunset League and placed in the new Big 4 League. The Vikings (2-5) will open league with Segerstrom, which is far from a walk in the park to play against … The Jaguars (6-1), ranked sixth in the CIF Southern Section Division 9 poll, boast a defense that has allowed just 11.1 points per game. The defense also has 42 sacks, meaning that Miller will be challenged to make plays on the run … Marina is no stranger to facing ranked opponents. During its current four-game losing streak, each team that Marina played has been ranked within its respective division. The Vikings enter league coming off a bye week.