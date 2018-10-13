Daily Pilot Boys’ Track and Field Dream Team: Skyler Magula added to Marina pole vaulting legacy

Ciarelli would make a great trainer because he always seems to have a horse in the race. The long-time throws coach, who began coaching at Edison in 1982, sent his 50th thrower to the CIF State meet this year. Ciarelli guided sophomore Aidan Elbettar through his first CIF Southern Section postseason to reach the milestone. It ended with the Sailors’ budding star reaching the podium with a sixth-place finish in the shotput. Ciarelli places heavy emphasis on understanding the science of the throw, finding success with athletes of various body types. “You only have so many fast-twitch fibers,” Ciarelli said. “You can’t create more than that. That is the genetic part of it. Bringing out what you have, that’s my job, to elevate what you have to your highest level.” The Sailors had a second Division 2 finalist this year, with recent graduate Spencer Blake qualifying for the CIF finals in both the shotput and the discus throw.