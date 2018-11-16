Kurtis Vu's shooting leads Ocean View boys' basketball into Jim Harris Classic semifinals

“Obviously, Kurtis caught fire in the first half [with six three-pointers],” Harris said. “If he doesn’t catch fire in the first half, this is a different game and much closer. But that’s not what we want our identity to be. Our calling card needs to be defense and rebounding and toughness. I wanted to get that message across to them. That’s what Ocean View basketball was built on. That’s the foundation, what we’ve prided ourselves on. Hopefully we can get back to that.”