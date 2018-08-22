High School Football Preview: Ocean View optimistic it can contend in Pac 4 League

“He showed last year that he’s a gamer and he’s as tough as they come at that position,” Nuñez said. “And he’s got weapons to toss the ball around. Against Westminster last year, he was literally playing on one foot. He was heavily taped as if he had a cast on his foot. We tried to put in an offense where he could last, but for three quarters we struggled moving the ball. In the fourth quarter, we opened it up a little bit, and we had some success. That showed a lot of who [Hickman] is as a leader. That’s the type of guy that any coach would want to lead their football team, especially at quarterback.”