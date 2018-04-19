Ocean View softball beats Westminster, moves into a third-place tie with Lions

Ocean View High's softball team boasts one of the louder dugouts in the area.
When senior leader Po Russ comes to the plate, the rest of the team breaks into a chant.
"Here comes the Po-Po," the Seahawks say in unison. They follow by making the sound of a police siren.
Russ, who signed with Rutgers in the fall, has long been the face of the Seahawks' program. The opposition would do well to heed her teammates' warning.
Ocean View defeated host Westminster 12-5 on Wednesday to move into a tie with the Lions for third place in the Golden West League.
Russ had an inside-the-park home run as part of her two-hit game. For once, it was Russ who relied on others, as a generous deed had left her at less than full strength.
"I gave blood right before the game, so my head was a little bit out of it, but I wanted to be here really bad," Russ said after the game.
Russ participated in the UC Irvine blood drive at Ocean View earlier in the day. When she reached second base, she let Seahawks coach Liberty McCollum do all the thinking for her.
"I was really relying on Lib a lot, but I saw it in the gap, and I knew I was going [for] two. She sent me to third, and I just started going home."
Russ moved from catcher to shortstop to accommodate Nivea Armenta. McCollum said that her focus has been to get as many bats in the lineup as possible.
"Hitters are going to play," McCollum said. "I'll adjust defensively. I'll work on them defensively, but I've got to keep all the big bats in the lineup right now. They're all fighting for starting spots."
Paige Coonis, a transfer from Marina, has earned her keep in the Seahawks' order since becoming eligible after a 30-day sit-out period. The sophomore designated player finished a home run shy of the cycle on Wednesday while also driving in three runs.
"My first game, I was scared out of my mind," Coonis said. "Then, I just got out there and shook it off. I've been doing pretty well the past few games."
Coonis said she does not mind being the designated player as long as she is in the lineup.
"I'm just glad that I'm playing," she said.
Ocean View (7-7, 2-2 in league) scored in every inning, pushing across at least two runs in every frame from the second inning on.
First baseman Desyree Arizmendi had two hits, including a run-scoring triple. Second baseman Cailey Collado had a hit and a run batted in.
Right fielder Kaylee Dronzkowski doubled in her first at-bat. Later in the game, she made a sliding catch to rob LeeAnne Miranda of a hit, and she doubled off the runner at first.
Sariyah Triplett went three for three with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Lions (9-5, 2-2). Alyssa Williams also had two hits and two RBIs.
The Seahawks went with their off-pace pitching option in junior Prestine Pablo. She went the distance to pick up the win.
Ocean View has games against league contenders Segerstrom (11-8, 4-0) and Loara (10-7, 3-1) next week. McCollum is encouraged by the fact that neither foe has seen both Pablo and Arizmendi, her team's primary pitchers.
"It's a good mix if I have to use them in the same game," McCollum said. "Fortunately, I haven't yet, so nobody really has seen the combo. Next week when we go out, because I haven't switched them, both teams are going to see fresh new pitchers.
"The girls know that we have to win out ... I'm excited that Loara and Segerstrom haven't seen everything we have yet."
