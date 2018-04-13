High school roundup: Laguna Beach wins 24th consecutive Orange Coast League baseball game

Blake Burzell, Wesley Witteman and Justin Holm combined to throw a four-hit shutout, helping the Laguna Beach High baseball team improve to 7-0 in the Orange Coast League with a 10-0 win over host Calvary Chapel at TeWinkle Park on Thursday.
Burzell (5-0) earned the win after striking out four, allowing four hits and walking one in five innings.
Grady Morgan went three for four with a home run, a double and two runs batted in for the Breakers (12-8 overall). Eric Silva was four for five with two RBIs and two doubles.
Laguna Beach, which has won 24 straight games in league, swept the three-game series with the Eagles.
Next for the Breakers is a home game Tuesday with Saddleback at 3:30 p.m.
Estancia 2, Godinez 0: Sophomore Jake Covey improved to 6-1 for the host Eagles after throwing a shutout in Thursday's Orange Coast League game.
Covey struck out eight for Estancia (11-6, 6-3 in league), which is tied for second in league with rival Costa Mesa. Justin Wood was one for three with two RBIs.
Costa Mesa 23, Saddleback 2 (five innings): Junior Tyler Corkhill was three for four with a home run and six RBIs for the visiting Mustangs in Thursday's Orange Coast League game that was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Cameron Chapman also homered, and was three for five with five RBIs for Costa Mesa (10-8, 6-3 in league).
*
BOYS' TENNIS
Fountain Valley 17, Marina 1: Ryan Trinh, Justin Pham and Ben Nguyen all swept in doubles for the host Barons in Thursday's Sunset League match.
Fountain Valley (9-3, 4-0 in league) hosts Los Alamitos (4-0 in league) in a first-place showdown Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Marina is 0-4 in league.
Los Alamitos 12, Newport Harbor 6: Ace Thayer and Julian Hernandez swept in doubles for the Sailors in Thursday's Sunset League match at home.
Josh Watkins won twice in singles for the Sailors (9-6, 2-3 in league).
Corona del Mar 14, Beckman 4: Kyle Pham and Will Pellegrini swept in singles for the visiting Sea Kings in Thursday's Pacific Coast League match.
John Dick and Austin Dick won two doubles sets for CdM (13-2, 6-1 in league).
Laguna Beach 16, Costa Mesa 2: Mason Lebby, Andrew Johnson and Diego Tellez each swept in singles for the host Breakers in Thursday's Orange Coast League match.
Laguna Beach is 7-4 overall and 5-0 in league.
Gavin Trueblood and Antonio Mondragon won a doubles set for Costa Mesa (4-8, 2-3).
*
BOYS' GOLF
Edison 199, Marina 249: Vito DiBernardo earned the individual medalist honor with a one-over-par 37 for the Chargers, who improved to 6-0 in the Sunset League after Thursday's match at SeaCliff Country Club.
Nick Worth shot a 39 for Edison (14-1 overall).
The Chargers will compete in the Villa Park Tournament at Yorba Linda Country Club on Monday.
Laguna Beach 217, Costa Mesa 233: The Breakers wrapped up an undefeated Orange Coast League title at Aliso Viejo Country Club on Thursday.
Kyle Sharp led the way for Laguna Beach (10-3 overall) with a one-over-par 36. Sharp shared the medalist honor with Costa Mesa's Jimmy Solano.
Laguna Beach's Dante Fornaro had a 41.
Newport Harbor 208, Huntington Beach 214: Ethan Barnes was the medalist for the Sailors after shooting an even-par 36 in a Sunset League match at Big Canyon Country Club on Thursday.
Billy Shannon shot a 40 for Newport Harbor (4-2 in league).
Fountain Valley 201, Los Alamitos 208: Nicolas Gomez and Brian Cao each finished with a three-over-par 39 at Mile Square Golf Course, leading the Barons to their first Sunset League win on Thursday.
Fountain Valley (1-5 in league) plays Marina in a league match at Mile Square Golf Course on Monday.
*
SOFTBALL
Huntington Beach 8, Fountain Valley 1: Jadelyn Allchin hit for the cycle for the host Oilers in Thursday's Sunset League game.
Allee Bunker had two hits and two RBIs for Huntington Beach (12-5, 3-0 in league). Devyn Greer got the win, striking out six in four innings.
Fountain Valley is 6-14 overall and 0-2 in league.
*
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Saddleback Valley Christian 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 0: Josh Griffith had seven kills for the Tritons in Thursday's San Joaquin League road match, which Saddleback Valley Christian won 25-14, 25-21, 25-18.
Caleb Snyder had 15 assists for Pacifica Christian (8-9, 3-3 in league).
*
BOYS' SWIMMING
Sage Hill 119, Crean Lutheran 51: The Lightning improved to 3-0 in the Academy League after Thursday's home meet.
*
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Sage Hill 96, Crean Lutheran 63: Sage Hill is 3-0 in the Academy League after Thursday's home meet.
*
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Newport Harbor 15, Downey 9: Delaney Knipp had seven goals for the Sailors in Thursday's nonleague match at home.
Willa Rath made nine saves for Newport Harbor (7-9).
