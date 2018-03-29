High school roundup: Ocean View boys’ volleyball remains unbeaten in Golden West League

Junior outside hitter Kermel Anwell finished with a team-high 12 kills, and the Ocean View High boys' volleyball team rolled to a 26-24, 25-20, 25-18 victory over visiting Santa Ana in a Golden West League match on Wednesday.
Junior outside hitter Jackson Petrovich had seven kills and 13 digs for the Seahawks (5-6-2, 2-0 in league).
Senior outside hitter Khristian Nielsen had seven kills and eight digs. Senior middle blocker Jacob Lizardi and junior outside hitter Devon Vu had six kills apiece.
Junior setter Hunter Miller totaled 31 assists with 11 digs and four service aces.
The Seahawks continue league play at Westminster on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
*
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Costa Mesa 81, Calvary Chapel 79: The host Mustangs won the meet-ending 400-yard freestyle relay to claim the Orange Coast League meet on Wednesday.
Kaylie Tickenoff, Sophie Blair, Hannah Reese and Sey Currie won the relay in 4 minutes, 14.19 seconds to clinch the win for Costa Mesa (2-1 in league).
Reese won the 200 freestyle in 2:20.01, and Currie captured the 50 free in 27.81. Cialee Enslow won the 100 butterfly in 1:19.86 for Costa Mesa.
Alyssa LeCours, Tickenoff, Reese and Currie won the 200 free relay in 1:51.99.
Godinez 86, Estancia 82: Sydni White won two events for the Eagles in Wednesday's Orange Coast League opener at home.
White touched first in the 200-yard individual medley and also won the 100 backstroke.
Lexi Thorpe won the 500 free and Cassie Corrigan won the 100 free for Estancia.
Ocean View 114, Loara 32: The visiting Seahawks improved to 1-1 in the Golden West League with Wednesday's victory.
*
BOYS' SWIMMING
Costa Mesa 96, Calvary Chapel 74: Teak Zachary was a double winner in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly for the Mustangs in Wednesday's Orange Coast League meet at home.
Zachary won the IM in 2:21.55 and the butterfly in 59.46 seconds for Costa Mesa (2-1 in league).
Tony Shin won the 100 freestyle in 51.01, while Augie Cunningham won the 200 free (1:51.87) and Aidan Blair won the 100 backstroke (55.51).
Estancia 91, Godinez 67: Cobi White won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke for the host Eagles in Wednesday's Orange Coast League opener.
White touched in 49.70 seconds in the 100 free and 1:02.65 to win the 100 back.
Alex Epperson won the 50 free and Jose Castaneda won the 500 free for Estancia.
Ocean View 138, Loara 21: The Seahawks are 2-0 in the Golden West League after Wednesday's road win.
*
BOYS' TENNIS
Corona del Mar 10, Northwood 8: Kyle Pham swept in singles for the Sea Kings in Wednesday's Pacific Coast League match on the road.
Jacob Cooper and Ryan Wessler swept in doubles for CdM (8-1, 3-0 in league), ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 1. The Sea Kings play at home against Irvine on Thursday.
Costa Mesa 15, Godinez 3: Hritik Ronvelia swept in singles for the Mustangs, dropping just one game in Wednesday's Orange Coast League match at home.
Costa Mesa is 1-1 in league and plays host to rival Estancia on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
*
BOYS' GOLF
Corona del Mar 184, Northwood 184 (CdM wins tiebreaker): For the second time in the last three Pacific Coast League matches, the No. 6 golfer helped the Sea Kings win a tiebreaker.
After the scores were even after each of the team's first five golfers, the scores from the No. 6 golfers decided the winner at Irvine's Oak Creek Golf Club on Wednesday.
CdM's TJ Jenkins shared the individual medalist honor with a one-under-par 35.
Guy Clauss and Lawrence Shih each finished with a 36 for the Sea Kings (6-2, 3-1 in league).
Ocean View 234, Katella 247: Grant Wolf was the individual medalist for the Seahawks with a five-over-par 41 in Wednesday's Orange League match at Anaheim Hills Golf Course.
Ocean View improved to 7-0.
*
BASEBALL
Los Alamitos 10, Marina 4: Senior Jackson Roeder went three for four in the Vikings' Sunset League home game on Wednesday.
Braden Wylde and Kyle Hines had two hits apiece for Marina (5-8, 1-3 in league), which plays at Fountain Valley on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
