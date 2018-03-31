High school roundup: Newport Harbor boys' lacrosse stays unbeaten in Sunset League

Rhett Farmer had four goals as the Newport Harbor High boys' lacrosse team beat visiting Huntington Beach 11-3 in a Sunset League game Friday night.
Jared Rabin added two goals for first-place Newport Harbor (9-5, 4-0 in league), and Hunter Rouch had a goal and three assists. Garrett Rovazzini made seven saves.
Tyler Alexander, Donnie Schulte and Michael Goodheart all scored for the Oilers (4-6, 1-4), who got 19 saves from goalkeeper Grady Mercier.
Newport Harbor hosts Los Alamitos (2-0 in league) in a key league game Wednesday at 7 p.m.
