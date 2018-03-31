DAILY PILOT

High school roundup: Newport Harbor boys' lacrosse stays unbeaten in Sunset League

By Daily Pilot staff
Mar 30, 2018 | 11:30 PM
Newport Harbor High's Hunter Rouch (0), shown competing on March 7, 2018, finished with a goal and three assists in the Sailors' 11-3 win over Huntington Beach on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Rhett Farmer had four goals as the Newport Harbor High boys' lacrosse team beat visiting Huntington Beach 11-3 in a Sunset League game Friday night.

Jared Rabin added two goals for first-place Newport Harbor (9-5, 4-0 in league), and Hunter Rouch had a goal and three assists. Garrett Rovazzini made seven saves.

Tyler Alexander, Donnie Schulte and Michael Goodheart all scored for the Oilers (4-6, 1-4), who got 19 saves from goalkeeper Grady Mercier.

Newport Harbor hosts Los Alamitos (2-0 in league) in a key league game Wednesday at 7 p.m.

