High school roundup: Estancia boys' tennis edges rival Costa Mesa

Jake Hastings swept at No. 1 singles for the Estancia High boys' tennis team in Wednesday's 11-7 Orange Coast League victory at home over rival Costa Mesa.
Roger Tomlinson also swept in singles for Estancia (5-6, 4-1 in league), which stayed in second place in league behind Laguna Beach.
Victor Tran and Harley Tran swept at No. 2 doubles for Costa Mesa (4-8, 2-3).
University 14, Corona del Mar 4: Will Pellegrini and John Dick won twice in doubles for the host Sea Kings in Wednesday's Pacific Coast League match.
Diego Fernandez del Valle won a singles set for CdM (12-2, 5-1 in league), which fell into second place in league behind University (16-1, 5-0), the top-ranked team in CIF Southern Section Division 1. CdM is ranked No. 6.
CdM plays at Beckman on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
*
SOFTBALL
Costa Mesa 13, Saddleback 1: Haley Wolf, Melizza Hernandez and Hailie Salyer each had two hits, two runs scored and two run batted in during the host Mustangs' Orange Coast League game on Wednesday.
Lily Vazquez also had two hits for the Mustangs (14-4, 1-1 in league). Saira Gomez, Valerie Castro, Brandy Rodriguez, Haley Sheffner, Andrea Orozco and Sunshine Montoya each recorded a hit.
Costa Mesa travels to TeWinkle Park to take on Calvary Chapel in its next league contest on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
Godinez 13, Estancia 0: The visiting Eagles lost via the mercy rule in Wednesday's Orange Coast League game.
Estancia dropped to 10-4 overall and 1-1 in league.
Loara 5, Ocean View 3: Nivea Armenta finished with three hits in the host Seahawks' Golden West League game on Wednesday.
Po Russ had two hits for Ocean View (5-7, 0-2 in league), while Desyree Arizmendi had a double.
*
BOYS' GOLF
Edison 189, Long Beach Wilson 191: Edison's Anthony Dao shot a one-under-par 35, sharing the medalist honor with Wilson's Tyler Allen in a nonleague match at SeaCliff Country Club on Wednesday.
Pete DiBernardo finished with a 37 for the Chargers (13-1), while Vito DiBernardo had a 38.
Edison returns to Sunset League action against Marina at SeaCliff Country Club at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Corona del Mar 192, University 194: Guy Clauss finished with a one-over-par 36 in the Sea Kings' Pacific Coast League match at Newport Beach Country Club on Wednesday.
Zach Glabman and TJ Jenkins each had 38s for CdM (8-4, 5-2 in league).
The Sea Kings face Beckman in a league match at Tustin Ranch Golf Club on Thursday.
Huntington Beach 201, Fountain Valley 208: The Oilers improved to 4-1 in the Sunset League after Wednesday's match at SeaCliff Country Club.
Senior Brian Cao shot a three-over-par 39 for Fountain Valley (0-5 in league), which tees off against Los Alamitos on Thursday at Mile Square Park Golf Course.
*
BOYS' SWIMMING
Laguna Beach 115, Estancia 51: The Breakers improved to 4-0 in the Orange Coast League with Wednesday's win at home.
Cobi White won the 50-yard freestyle (21.98 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (58.80) for Estancia (1-3 in league).
Newport Harbor 129, Marina 41: The Sailors are 4-0 in the Sunset League, while host Marina dropped to 0-3 after Wednesday's meet.
Ocean View 120, Santa Ana 38: The defending league champion Seahawks improved to 3-0 in the Golden West League after Wednesday's win on the road.
*
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Laguna Beach 137, Estancia 32: The Breakers are 4-0 in the Orange Coast League after Wednesday's win at home.
Estancia is 1-3 in league.
Newport Harbor 120, Marina 44: The visiting Sailors improved to 4-0 in the Sunset League with Wednesday's win.
The Vikings are 1-2 in league.
Ocean View 120, Santa Ana 43: Ocean View is 2-1 in the Golden West League after winning on the road Wednesday.
*
BASEBALL
Edison 6, Marina 3: Senior Spencer Serven hit a two-run home run and finished three for three with two runs, leading the host Chargers to their first Sunset League win on Wednesday.
Garrett Runyan and Caden Aoki had two hits apiece for Edison (8-10, 1-5 in league).
Rocco Peppi was two for three with a run for the Vikings (8-14, 1-5).
Marina hosts the Chargers on Friday at 3:15 p.m. The teams are tied for fifth place in league.
*
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Edison 12, Segerstrom 2: Noella Pacheco scored three goals for the Chargers in Wednesday's nonleague win on the road.
Rylie Siegel, Alyssa Wyman and Sarah Boyd all scored twice for Edison (10-2).
*
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Loara 3, Ocean View 1: The Saxons beat the host Seahawks 25-20, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18 in Wednesday's Golden West League.
Ocean View fell to 5-8-3 overall and 2-2 in league.
