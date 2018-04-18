High school roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball stays perfect

The Newport Harbor High boys' volleyball team, ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps.com, doubled its Sunset League lead on Tuesday night with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 win over visiting Huntington Beach.
Joseph Karlous had 40 assists, five digs and one service ace to lead the Sailors (23-0, 6-0 in league), who are two matches ahead of the second-place Oilers (19-5, 4-2).
Ethan Talley added 14 kills for Newport Harbor, which plays at Fountain Valley on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Huntington Beach, ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, travels to Marina for a 5:45 p.m. match on Thursday.
Edison 3, Marina 0: The Chargers swept the visiting Vikings 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 in Tuesday's Sunset League match.
Caden Satterfield had seven kills, and Niko Boone handed out 23 assists.
Edison (9-11, 4-2 in league) has a critical road contest at Los Alamitos (16-9, 3-3) on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. The Chargers won the first meeting, and they would be in line for one of the Sunset League's three automatic CIF Southern Section playoff berths with a win.
Laguna Beach 3, Calvary Chapel 1: The Breakers solidified their hold on first place in the Orange Coast League with a 25-12, 25-22, 20-25, 26-24 win over the host Eagles on Tuesday night.
Laguna Beach (10-5, 6-0 in league) opened up a two-match lead over Calvary Chapel (20-3, 4-2).
Sam Burgi had 27 kills on .413 hitting. Geste Bianchi added 12 kills.
*
BASEBALL
Laguna Beach 27, Saddleback 0 (five innings): Cutter Clawson, Jack Loechner, Remy Mackel and Joe Sweet combined to throw a no-hitter for the host Breakers in Tuesday's Orange Coast League game called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
The four pitchers struck out nine and walked none for Laguna Beach (13-8, 8-0 in league).
Grady Morgan hit a first-inning grand slam and finished two for four with a double and three runs.
Laguna Beach plays at Saddleback on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Sage Hill 5, Downey Calvary Chapel 3: Junior Drake Mossman went two for four with a triple and a run batted in for the visiting Lightning in Tuesday's Academy League game at Veterans Memorial Park in Commerce.
Conner Hatz had a double and RBI for Sage Hill (9-7, 2-4 in league)
Beckman 8, Costa Mesa 1: Sophomore James Welsher finished two for four in the visiting Mustangs' game in the Newport Rib Co. Tournament on Tuesday.
Costa Mesa (10-11) wraps up tournament play at home against Laguna Hills on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Garden Grove 7, Los Amigos 0: The host Lobos only had four hits in the Garden Grove League game on Tuesday.
Los Amigos (4-13, 2-6 in league) plays at Garden Grove on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
*
BOYS' TENNIS
Huntington Beach 11, Newport Harbor 7: George Vo and Jon Gottschalk swept in doubles for the visiting Oilers in Tuesday's Sunset League match.
Jake Moss and Artemis Tran won twice in doubles for Huntington Beach (6-6, 4-2 in league), who were tied 6-6 after the second round before winning five of six sets in the third round. David Izmirian won twice in singles for Huntington Beach, which plays at Marina on Thursday.
Andy Myers swept in singles for Newport Harbor (9-7, 2-4), which plays at Fountain Valley on Thursday.
Edison 14, Marina 4: Jason You and Logan Sherouse swept in doubles for the host Chargers in Tuesday's Sunset League match.
The doubles team of Ryan Lum and Matthew Bullette also swept for Edison (5-8, 2-4 in league), while Sam Williams swept in singles.
Edison beat Marina (6-10, 0-6) for the second straight day. The Chargers also won 14-4 on Monday.
Laguna Beach 12, Laguna Hills 6: The Breakers swept all nine doubles sets in the nonleague road match Tuesday.
The teams of Blake Hawkins and Matthew Berk, Kyle Herkins and Francis Pillsbury, as well as Matthew Duong and Mohamad Berri, all swept for Laguna Beach (8-4).
*
BOYS' GOLF
Edison 187, Los Alamitos 210: Vito DiBernardo was the individual medalist with a two-under-par 34 for the Chargers, who improved to 7-0 in the Sunset League after Tuesday's match at Old Ranch Country Club.
Pete DiBernardo shot a 36 for Edison (15-1 overall), which plays a nonleague match with Trabuco Hills at SeaCliff Country Club on Thursday.
Edison's Tony DiBernardo had a 36.
Fountain Valley 201, Laguna Beach 206: Brian Cao finished at two-over-par 38 in the Barons' nonleague match at Mile Square Golf Course on Tuesday.
Fountain Valley's Josh had a 39.
Laguna Beach faces the Barons, winners of three straight, at Ben Brown's Golf Course on Wednesday.
*
SOFTBALL
Edison 13, Fountain Valley 0: Jayden McKeague hit a grand slam for the Chargers in Tuesday's Sunset League road game.
Hailie Benko added a triple and two RBIs for Edison (11-6, 3-1 in league).
Delaney Sheppard had two hits for the Barons (9-15, 1-3).
*
BOYS' LACROSSE
Huntington Beach 12, Edison 4: Donnie Schulte led the visiting Oilers with seven goals in the Sunset League game Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Grady Mercier made 10 saves for Huntington Beach (5-6, 2-4 in league).
A.J. McLean, Drake Choi and Paul Hallstrom all scored goals for Edison (4-8, 1-4).
The teams play again Friday at 6 p.m. at Huntington Beach.
*
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Canyon 7, Edison 5: Hannah Darrow, Rylie Siegel, Ali Bryant, Keena Colamonico and Brooke Moorhead all scored for the Chargers in Tuesday's nonleague match at El Modena High.
Annie Cavener and Lauryn Atencio had assists for Edison (11-3), which hosts Mission Viejo on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls' golf
Winter: boys' basketball, boys' soccer
Spring: baseball, boys' golf
*
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys' water polo, girls' tennis
Winter: girls' soccer, girls' water polo
Spring: boys' tennis, swimming, lacrosse
*
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls' volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls' basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys' volleyball, track and field, softball