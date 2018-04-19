High school roundup: Huntington Beach baseball stays perfect in Sunset League

Huntington Beach High's baseball team got six strong innings out of junior Dylan Ramirez to improve to 8-0 in the Sunset League with a 9-1 win at Marina on Wednesday.
Ramirez, a left-hander, struck out two, walked three and allowed one run on four hits.
The Oilers, who are 20-3 overall and ranked No. 2 in California by CalHiSports.com, broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning.
Jake Vogel finished two for four with a run batted in, a double, a stolen base and two runs for defending league champion Huntington Beach. Jag Burden and Edward Pelc each had a hit and two RBIs.
Luke Glascoe walked three times and scored twice.
Cory Lewis produced an RBI double in the first inning for last-place Marina (8-16, 1-7 in league), which plays at first-place Huntington Beach on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
Los Alamitos 6, Edison 4: Senior Spencer Serven went three for four with an RBI for the visiting Chargers in Wednesday's Sunset League game.
Chase Hanson and Connor Aoki each had two hits and an RBI for fifth-place Edison (9-12, 2-6 in league), which saw its two-game winning streak in league end.
The Chargers host second-place Los Alamitos (14-7, 6-2) on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
Beckman 6, Estancia 1: Sophomore Garrett Palme went two for three for the Eagles, who wrapped up play in the Newport Rib Co. Tournament at the top-ranked team in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll on Wednesday.
Estancia (12-9) finished 1-3 during the tournament.
The Eagles return to Orange Coast League action with a home game with Saddleback on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
Laguna Hills 9, Costa Mesa 0: Junior Cameron Chapman was two for two in the host Mustangs' final game in the Newport Rib Co. Tournament on Wednesday.
Costa Mesa (10-12) went 0-4 in the tournament.
The Mustangs play on the road against Calvary Chapel in an Orange Coast League game at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
*
SOFTBALL
Laguna Beach 8, La Quinta 8: The visiting Breakers let a late lead slip away in Wednesday's nonleague game.
Laguna Beach scored four runs in the top of the first, but La Quinta came back to take a 5-4 lead in the fourth. The Breakers took an 8-5 lead to the bottom of the seventh, but the Aztecs rallied.
Junior shortstop Cienna Wunder went three for four with four RBIs. Freshman second baseman Rhys Campbell had four hits and two RBIs.
Junior catcher Lola Fisher threw out four would-be base stealers.
The game was called after seven innings with the Aztecs playing a Garden Grove League game on Thursday.
Laguna Beach, who are 7-8-1 overall and 0-3 in the Orange Coast League, have a league road game against Saddleback (0-12, 0-3 in league) on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
*
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Ocean View 3, Segerstrom 0: The host Seahawks swept the Jaguars 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 in Wednesday's Golden West League match.
The Seahawks (7-8-3, 4-2 in league) travel to face Santa Ana (7-10, 2-4) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
*
BOYS' SWIMMING
Ocean View 128, Orange 27: Seniors Peter Carlson and Brent Nishioka, as well as juniors Nico Falcon and Dominic Falcon, combined to win the 200-yard freestyle relay as the visiting Seahawks improved to 4-0 in the Golden West League on Wednesday.
The four swimmers won with a time of 1 minute 38.71 seconds for Ocean View. The defending league champion Seahawks have their final league dual meet April 25 at home against Westminster.
*
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Ocean View 106, Orange 44: Junior Emma Fisher won the 500-yard freestyle for the Seahawks in Wednesday's Golden West League road meet.
Fisher's time of 5 minutes 42.56 seconds was a season-best for Ocean View (3-1 in league), which has its final league dual meet April 25 at home against Westminster.
