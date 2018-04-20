High school roundup: Ocean View claims undefeated Orange League boys' golf title

The Ocean View High boys' golf team claimed an undefeated Orange League championship by defeating Savanna 232-303 at Mile Square Golf Course on Thursday, finishing the regular season 14-0.
Ocean View freshman Michael Kosai was the individual medalist with a two-over-par 38.
Grant Wolf finished with a 44 for the Seahawks, who won their second league title since 2016.
Edison 182, Trabuco Hills 206: Junior Pete DiBernardo fired a two-under-par 34 in the Chargers' nonleague match at SeaCliff Country Club on Thursday.
Tony DiBernardo had a 36 for Edison (16-1).
*
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Newport Harbor 3, Fountain Valley 0: The Sailors, ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps.com, stayed undefeated with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-16 sweep on the road Thursday.
Blake Ludes finished with 11 kills for the Sailors (24-0, 7-0 in league). Ryan Schroeder added 12 digs.
Newport Harbor has a two-match lead over Edison and Huntington Beach in league. The Sailors play at Edison on Tuesday.
Huntington Beach 3, Marina 0: Ryan Bevington had 10 kills to lead the visiting Oilers to a 25-21, 25-11, 25-18 victory in Thursday's Sunset League match.
Sinjin Choi had eight kills for Huntington Beach (20-5, 5-2 in league), which is tied with Edison (10-11, 5-2) for second in league. The Oilers are ranked No. 5 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll.
Laguna Beach 3, Godinez 0: The visiting Breakers defeated the Grizzlies 25-12, 25-15, 27-25 in an Orange Coast League match on Thursday.
First-place Laguna Beach (11-5, 7-0 in league) leads Calvary Chapel (21-3, 5-2) by two matches with three remaining.
Calvary Chapel 3, Costa Mesa 0: The visiting Eagles swept the Mustangs 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 in Thursday's Orange Coast League match.
Costa Mesa (2-8, 1-6 in league) has dropped six straight since winning its league opener against Saddleback.
Garden Grove 3, Los Amigos 0: The host Lobos dropped to 2-15 overall and 0-6 in the Garden Grove League after the Argonauts earned a 25-10, 25-12, 25-11 sweep on Thursday.
*
SOFTBALL
Huntington Beach 3, Edison 0: Kelli Kufta hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and the visiting Oilers won the second-place showdown in the Sunset League on Thursday.
Through the first half of league, the Oilers (13-6, 4-1 in league) are a game ahead of Edison (11-7, 3-2).
Devyn Greer scattered seven hits over 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. Grace Uribe recorded the final two outs to pick up the save.
Huntington Beach's Lauren Cox drove in a run with a double in the sixth. Jadelyn Allchin and Kelly Ryono each had two hits.
*
BOYS' TENNIS
Fountain Valley 14, Newport Harbor 4: Justin Nguyen swept at No. 1 singles for the host Barons in Thursday's Sunset League match.
Tommy Trinh and Justin Pham swept in doubles for Fountain Valley (11-3, 6-0 in league), ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 2. Vivek Savsani and Brandon Keller also swept in doubles for the Barons, who play at Los Alamitos on Friday at 3 p.m.
Newport Harbor (9-8, 2-5) plays at Edison on Monday.
*
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Mission Viejo 14, Edison 11: The Chargers fell to 10-5 after the nonleague game at home Thursday.
Edison hosts Valencia on Friday at 6 p.m.
*
BASEBALL
Garden Grove 9, Los Amigos 2: Junior Elias Delgadillo went two for three with two runs and a walk in the visiting Lobos' Garden Grove League game on Thursday.
Los Amigos (4-14, 2-7 in league) plays a league game at Bolsa Grande on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
*
GIRLS' DIVING
Marina 9, Los Alamitos 7: Natalie Lummus, Jenna Nelson and Maya Nugent were all point scorers for the Vikings in Thursday's Sunset League meet at home.
