High school roundup: Fountain Valley clinches first outright Sunset League boys' tennis title since 1991

Ryan Trinh and Ben Nguyen swept in singles, and the Fountain Valley High boys' tennis team beat Edison 18-0 at home on Tuesday, clinching the outright Sunset League title.
It's the Barons' first outright league title since 1991, and second overall. Fountain Valley shared the title in 2014.
Eric Tadros and Kai Rodriguez swept three doubles sets for Fountain Valley (14-3, 9-0 in league), ranked No. 6 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll. The Barons conclude league play with a match at Marina on Monday.
Corona del Mar 16, Irvine 2: Kyle Pham and Diego Fernandez del Valle swept in singles for the visiting Sea Kings in Tuesday's Pacific Coast League match.
Jacob Cooper and Ryan Wessler swept at No. 1 doubles for CdM (14-2, 7-1 in league), which is ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and plays host to Woodbridge on Monday.
Newport Harbor 12, Marina 6: Josh Watkins and Andy Myers both swept in singles for the Sailors in Tuesday's Sunset League home match.
Ace Thayer and Julian Hernandez swept in doubles for Newport Harbor (10-9, 3-6 in league), which plays at Los Alamitos on Monday.
Ocean View 15, Santa Ana 3: Deven De Leon and Mark Gaspar swept in doubles for the Seahawks in Tuesday's Golden West League match on the road.
Kyle Tsai and Tony Phan swept in doubles for Ocean View (8-7, 4-5 in league).
Costa Mesa 14, Godinez 4: Hritik Ronvelia and Nathan Trieu swept in singles for the Mustangs in Tuesday's Orange Coast League road match.
Victor Tran and Hartley Tran swept in doubles for the Mustangs (5-9, 3-4 in league), who close out league play Thursday at home against Saddleback.
*
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Corona del Mar 3, Northwood 0: Junior outside hitter Max Dunk and junior opposite Nick Alacano had five kills apiece, and the visiting Sea Kings clinched the Pacific Coast League title with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-15 sweep on Tuesday.
CdM (23-4, 8-0 in league), ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, has two league matches remaining.
Huntington Beach 3, Fountain Valley 0: Senior outside hitter Mitchell Bollinger had a team-high 13 kills, and the host Oilers rolled to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 sweep in Sunset League action on Tuesday.
Sophomore outside hitter Sinjin Choi added eight kills, and junior setter Aidan Knipe chipped in with 30 assists for the Oilers (21-5, 6-2 in league).
Laguna Beach 3, Costa Mesa 0: Senior outside hitter Samuel Burgi had 15 kills to lead the host Breakers to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 sweep in Tuesday's Orange Coast League match.
Laguna Beach (12-5, 8-0 in league) won its 96th consecutive league match.
Costa Mesa fell to 2-9 overall and 1-7 in league.
*
BASEBALL
Laguna Beach 26, Godinez 1: Sophomore Aidan Booth went four for four with a home run, four runs batted in and four runs in the visiting Breakers' Orange Coast League game that was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule on Tuesday.
Cutter Clawson was two for three with a home run and four RBIs for Laguna Beach (15-8, 10-0 in league).
The Breakers, ranked No. 10 in CIF Southern Section Division 2, play at Godinez on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Los Amigos 3, Bolsa Grande 2: Junior Andrew Santana scored the go-ahead run for the host Lobos on a wild pitch in the bottom of sixth inning of Tuesday's Garden Grove League game.
Los Amigos (5-14, 3-7 in league) plays at Bolsa Grande at 3 p.m. on Friday.
*
SOFTBALL
Marina 11, Edison 0: Junior first baseman Shayla Thomas drove in four runs to help the Vikings defend their home field in a Sunset League game on Tuesday.
Thomas had a home run and scored three runs, as the Vikings (11-10, 2-3 in league) got even in the season series with the Chargers (11-8, 3-3).
Sophomore pitcher Emily Rush (8-9) threw five shutout innings. She had two RBIs.
Sophomore outfielder Paige Shafer also scored twice for Marina.
Huntington Beach 18, Newport Harbor 0 (five innings): Morgan MacBeath, Ameryn Humble and Jadelyn Allchin combined on a no-hitter for the host Oilers in Tuesday's Sunset League game.
Allee Bunker, Kelli Kufta, Malia Cockrell, Lauren Cox and Devyn Greer all hit home runs for the Oilers (15-7, 5-1 in league).
*
BOYS' SWIMMING
Huntington Beach 89, Edison 81: Oilers coach Ryan Camps said his team beat visiting Edison for the first time since at least 2004 in a Sunset League meet on Tuesday.
Grant Brehm won the 50-yard freestyle (21.70 seconds) and 100 free (48.23) for the Oilers (3-2 in league). Jake Cavano won the 100 butterfly (51.99) and was second in the 50 free.
Edison's Marcus Dalija won the breaststroke in 1:00.42 and the 200 individual medley in 2:01.19.
Sage Hill 132, Calvary Chapel Downey 23: The host Lightning finished off a perfect 5-0 Academy League dual meet season on Tuesday.
Sage Hill competes in the league finals, which begin May 1 with the preliminaries at Kennedy High.
*
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Huntington Beach 89, Edison 80: Madelyn Harris won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke for the host Oilers in Tuesday's Sunset League meet.
Harris touched in 58.11 seconds in the backstroke and 2:14.89 in the IM for the Oilers (1-4 in league). Natalie Crocker was another double winner in the 50 free (24.97) and the 100 free (54.49).
Sage Hill 105, Calvary Chapel Downey 29: Host Sage Hill finished 5-0 in Academy League dual meets on Tuesday.
*
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Edison 15, Tustin 6: Lauryn Atencio scored four goals for the Chargers in Tuesday's nonleague home game.
Rylee Siegel added three goals and two assists for Edison (12-5), which plays at Murrieta Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Santa Margarita 11, Newport Harbor 7: Delaney Knipp scored three goals for the host Sailors in Tuesday's nonleague game.
Willa Rath made 10 saves for Newport Harbor (6-10).
*
BOYS' GOLF
Edison 184, Fountain Valley 196: Pete and Tony DiBernardo, and Fountain Valley's Kevin Hinh shared medalist honors by shooting even-par 36 in a Sunset League match on the Classic Course at Mile Square Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Sunset League Individual finals start Wednesday with an 18-hole first round at Mile Square Golf Course, followed by a second round at Recreation Park 18 Golf Course in Long Beach on Thursday.
The top seven golfer advance to the CIF Southern Section Southern Individual Regional tournament at Long Beach's Skylinks Golf Course on May 7.
