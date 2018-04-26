High school roundup: Edison baseball takes over fourth place in Sunset League

Senior Connor Aoki hit a two-run home run, and the Edison High baseball team took sole possession of fourth place in the Sunset League with a 9-3 win at home over Newport Harbor on Wednesday.
Edison (12-12, 4-6 in league) holds a one-game lead on Newport Harbor (8-14, 3-7) with five remaining in league. The top three teams in league automatically qualify for the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Huntington Beach is in first at 9-1, followed by 7-3 Los Alamitos and 6-4 Fountain Valley.
Newport Harbor hosts the Barons on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
John Olmstead had two solo homers for the Sailors, while AJ Stefano and Clay Liolios each had two hits.
Matt Swartz earned the victory after striking out three while allowing three runs and seven hits in five innings.
Edison's Cole Montgomery had a two-run double.
Los Alamitos 9, Marina 8: The visiting Vikings dropped to 1-9 in the Sunset League after sophomore John Newman's walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday.
Cory Lewis went three for three with a home run, a double and four runs batted in for Marina (8-18 overall), and Dylan Holt was three for three with a homer, a double and an RBI.
The Vikings have a home game with Los Alamitos at 3:15 p.m. on Friday.
*
BOYS' GOLF
Sunset League Individual finals: Tony and Pete DiBernardo were two of five Edison players, along with Newport Harbor's Ethan Barnes, Campbell Norris and Sam Thayer, making the cut on the first day of the tournament at Mile Square Golf Course on Wednesday.
Tony fired a five-under-par 67, followed by Peter (70), Barnes (73), Norris (74) and Thayer (79). They advanced to Thursday's final round at Recreation Park 18 Golf Course in Long Beach, where the top seven golfers will qualify for the CIF Southern Section Southern Individual Regional tournament at Long Beach's Skylinks Golf Course on May 7.
Orange League Individual finals: Ocean View's Michael Kosai finished third and Grant Wolf fifth in Wednesday's tournament at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills, and the two qualified for the CIF Southern Section Southern Individual Regional tournament at Long Beach's Skylinks Golf Course on May 7.
Costa Mesa 225, Calvary Chapel 247: Jimmy Solano shot a one-over-par 37 and earned the individual medalist honor during the Mustangs' Orange Coast League match on the Classic Course at Mile Square Golf Course on Wednesday.
Hug Ngo finished at 43 for Costa Mesa (4-4 in league). Jackson Ross had a 45.
*
SOFTBALL
Laguna Beach 10, Estancia 4: Taylor Glenn, Madilyn Garwal, Maddy Melchor and Cienna Wunder each had two hits for the host Breakers in Wednesday's Orange Coast League game.
Garwal stole home during a six-run fourth inning for Laguna Beach (9-9-1, 2-4 in league).
Emily Thomas picked up the win. She allowed seven hits and struck out two.
Emily Kubisty and Micaiah Watanabe-Patterson had doubles for Estancia (11-5, 2-2). Lena De La O had a hit and two RBIs.
Godinez 16, Costa Mesa 0 (five innings): The visiting Grizzlies scored 11 runs before the Mustangs came to the plate in an Orange Coast League game on Wednesday.
Godinez (14-4, 5-0 in league) leads the league, while Costa Mesa (15-6, 2-3) is currently in fourth.
Segerstrom 8, Ocean View 3: The host Seahawks took a 3-2 lead to the sixth inning, but they could not make it stand up in Wednesday's Golden West League game.
Segerstrom (13-8, 6-0 in league) has a two-game lead over Loara (11-8, 4-2) for first place in league.
Ocean View (8-8, 3-3) is one game back of Westminster (11-5, 4-2) for third place.
*
BOYS' SWIMMING
Costa Mesa 136, Godinez 34: Mustangs sophomore Aidan Blair set school records in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke during Wednesday's Orange Coast League home meet.
Blair's time of 1 minute 56.97 seconds in the individual medley broke Tyler Connors' mark from 2014. His time of 1:00.48 in the breaststroke broke his own record from last year.
Augie Cunningham won the 200 freestyle (1:51.51) and 500 freestyle (5:03.74) for Costa Mesa, while Will Harrington was another double winner in the 50 free (25.29) and 100 free (54.85).
Costa Mesa (4-1 in league) swims at the Orange Coast League preliminaries Tuesday at Laguna Beach High.
Ocean View 125, Westminster 45: Brent Nishioka, Nico Falcon, Peter Carlson and Dominic Falcon won the 400-yard freestyle relay for the host Seahawks in Wednesday's Golden West League meet.
Nishioka, Carlson and the Falcon brothers touched in 3 minutes 29.43 seconds. Nico Falcon also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.53 for Ocean View (5-0 in league), which hosts the league preliminaries on Tuesday.
Estancia 120, Saddleback 10: The visiting Eagles eased to a win in Wednesday's final Orange Coast League dual meet of the season.
*
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Costa Mesa 117, Godinez 49: Sophie Blair won the 500-yard freestyle and 200 individual medley for the host Mustangs in Wednesday's Orange Coast League meet.
Blair touched in 5:56.84 in the 500 free and 2:39.21 in the individual medley. Kaylee Tickenoff won the 200 freestyle in 2:21.25, while Alyssa LeCours won the 50 free in 27.75.
Costa Mesa (4-1 in league) swims at the Orange Coast League preliminaries Tuesday at Laguna Beach High.
Ocean View 115, Westminster 53: The Seahawks' Emma Fisher, Leyna Tran, Angie Franzetti and Kiara Abascal combined to win the 200-yard medley relay in 2 minutes 8.54 seconds during a Golden West League meet at home Wednesday.
Ocean View improved to 4-1 in league.
Estancia 106, Saddleback 32: The Eagles won their final Orange Coast League dual meet of the season Wednesday on the road.
