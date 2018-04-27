High school roundup: Edison's Tony DiBernardo wins Sunset League boys' golf title

Fernandez del Valle and Cooper beat San Juan Hills' Spencer Cinco and Julien Sanseverino 6-1, 6-1, then topped Los Angeles Loyola's Daniel Cielak and Tommy Hays 6-3, 6-2. They will play Goleta Dos Pueblos' Christian and Ryan Hodosy in the round of 16 at the Ojai Valley Athletic Club on Friday at 8 a.m.