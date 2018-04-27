High school roundup: Edison's Tony DiBernardo wins Sunset League boys' golf title

Edison High's Tony DiBernardo won the Sunset League boys' golf individual title, carding a three-under-par 69 at Long Beach's Recreation Park 18 Golf Course on Thursday to give him a two-day total of eight-under-par 136.
Edison's Pete DiBernardo finished second at 140, followed by Newport Harbor's Ethan Barnes (146), Edison's Anthony Dao (148), Huntington Beach's Danny Smith (149) and Edison's Vito DiBernardo (152).
Edison's Tiger Tahvildari tied for seventh with a 153. He won a two-hole playoff to secure the seventh and final league spot for the CIF Southern Section Southern Individual Regional tournament at Skylinks Golf Course in Long Beach on May 7.
Corona del Mar 188, Woodbridge 188 (Woodbridge wins on a card-off): Colin Huang and Guy Clauss both shot one-under-par 35 for the Sea Kings in Thursday's Pacific Coast League finale at Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course in Irvine.
T.J. Jenkins shot a 37 for CdM (10-6, 6-4 in league). Ryan Shih had a 39, while Will LeBeau and Lawrence Shih both shot 42.
CdM coach Mike Starkweather said both teams had identical team scores and sixth-player scores, so they went to a card-off, comparing scores for the last five holes.
CdM competes in the Pacific Coast League finals on Monday and Tuesday at Long Beach's Skylinks Golf Course.
::
BOYS' TENNIS
Ojai Tennis Tournament: Corona del Mar's doubles team of Diego Fernandez del Valle and Jacob Cooper won twice Thursday to advance to the CIF doubles division round of 16.
Fernandez del Valle and Cooper beat San Juan Hills' Spencer Cinco and Julien Sanseverino 6-1, 6-1, then topped Los Angeles Loyola's Daniel Cielak and Tommy Hays 6-3, 6-2. They will play Goleta Dos Pueblos' Christian and Ryan Hodosy in the round of 16 at the Ojai Valley Athletic Club on Friday at 8 a.m.
Fountain Valley's Justin Pham and Ryan Trinh lost 6-1, 6-1 in the round of 64 to Valencia's Matthew Cuan and Daniel Detchev. Newport Harbor's Andy Myers and Josh Watkins lost 6-2, 6-1 in the round of 64 to Palisades' Jack Harrington and Danilo Milic.
In the CIF singles division, CdM's Kyle Pham beat Fountain Valley's Justin Nguyen 6-4, 6-0 in the round of 64. Pham then lost 6-4, 5-7, 2-0 to Claremont's Leyton Bohren, retiring in the third set due to injury.
Sage Hill's Emin Torlic lost 6-2, 7-5 to Manhattan Beach Mira Costa's Evan Fortier in the round of 64.
Costa Mesa 17, Saddleback 1: Hritik Ronvelia and Nathan Trieu both swept in singles for the host Mustangs in Thursday's Orange Coast League match.
The Mustangs (6-9, 4-4 in league) also won all nine doubles sets.
::
SOFTBALL
Huntington Beach 4, Marina 2: Megan Ryono had three hits and two runs batted in for the host Oilers in Thursday's Sunset League game.
The win keeps Huntington Beach (16-7, 6-1 in league) one game back of Los Alamitos (23-1, 7-0) in the league race. The Oilers travel to take on the Griffins next Thursday.
Malia Cockrell also had two hits and two RBIs for the Oilers. Grace Uribe struck out nine and walked none in the win.
Emily Rush led the Vikings (11-11, 2-4). She had a home run and two doubles.
::
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Costa Mesa 3, Estancia 0: Jonathan Barton had 11 kills and 10 digs to lead the host Mustangs to a 25-23, 25-15, 25-15 Orange Coast League victory on Thursday.
The Mustangs' win resulted in a split between the rivals in the Battle for the Bell.
Ethan Elliott had six kills and five blocks for Costa Mesa (3-9, 2-7 in league). Jason Chiang added eight kills, Andrew Pham had 19 digs, and Christian Pham finished with 23 assists.
Estancia dropped to 6-16 overall and 3-5 in league.
