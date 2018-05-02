High school roundup: CdM claims 16th straight Pacific Coast League boys’ volleyball title

The Corona del Mar High boys' volleyball team completed a dominant run in the Pacific Coast League under coach Steve Conti on Tuesday.
The Sea Kings went undefeated for the 12th straight year in the league, sweeping visiting Woodbridge 25-12, 25-9, 25-16 to finish 10-0.
The Sea Kings, who will join the Sunset League next year, leave the Pacific Coast League having won 116 consecutive matches, the longest league winning streak in CIF Southern Section history.
The Sea Kings' 16th straight league title is one shy of the section record, which Santa Ynez owns.
CdM (25-4 overall), ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll, hosts No. 2 Los Angeles Loyola (21-1) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in a nonleague regular-season finale. The contest is a big one, a rematch of last year's section final, and it comes right before the section releases the playoff pairings on Friday.
Newport Harbor 3, Los Alamitos 0: Cole Pender finished with 11 kills for the Sailors, who capped an undefeated Sunset League championship with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 sweep on the road Tuesday.
Jack Higgs contributed 10 kills for Newport Harbor, which is 28-0 overall and ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps.com.
The Sailors find out Friday who they open the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs with next Tuesday.
Laguna Beach 3, Estancia 0: Geste Bianchi produced 11 kills, one solo block, two block assists, one service ace and seven digs in Tuesday's 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 sweep that allowed the Breakers to go to 10-0 in their final year in the Orange Coast League.
The Breakers, who are moving to the Sunset League next season, won 98 straight Orange Coast League matches.
Laguna Beach (16-8 overall) has a nonleague match at Dana Hills on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., before it starts the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs next Tuesday.
Estancia fell to 6-18 overall and 3-7 in league.
Huntington Beach 3, Edison 0: Mitchell Bollinger had 15 kills in the Oilers' 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 Sunset League win on the road Tuesday.
Huntington Beach finished in second place at 8-2.
::
BASEBALL
Corona del Mar 7, Irvine 3: Junior Tommy Wilcox pitched a scoreless first inning on the road, but the right-hander gave up his first run in the second inning, ending his scoreless-innings streak at 32.
Wilcox (8-1), who had thrown four straight shutouts and not allowed a run since March 27, earned the win after giving up three runs and six hits in five innings.
Chazz Martinez went two for three with three runs batted in and a triple for CdM, while Preston Hartsell doubled twice and scored three runs.
The Sea Kings (17-5, 10-2 in league), ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 2, are a game behind top-ranked and first-place Beckman (19-3-1, 11-1).
CdM hosts Irvine on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Laguna Beach 4, Costa Mesa 0: The visiting Breakers clinched at least a share of their sixth straight Orange Coast League crown on Tuesday.
Laguna Beach (17-8, 12-0 in league) can win it outright with a win at home against third-place Costa Mesa (11-14, 7-5) on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Laguna Beach's Cutter Clawson struck out 11 and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Michael Ricks and Riley Mitchell had the Mustangs' two hits.
::
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Trabuco Hills 15, Newport Harbor 10: Caroline Farley scored four goals for the visiting Sailors in the first round of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs on Tuesday.
Delaney Knipp added three goals for No. 12-seeded Newport Harbor, which ended its season 7-11.
Hennessy Evans scored nine goals for the No. 5-seeded Mustangs (12-6).
St. Margaret's 11, Corona del Mar 3: The Sea Kings' season ended at top-seeded St. Margaret's Tuesday in the first round of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs.
CdM finished 7-12.
::
BOYS' LACROSSE
Santa Margarita 17, Newport Harbor 5: Hunter Rouch, Aiden Goltz, Zach Quinonez, Rhett Farmer and Race Mooers each scored once for the Sailors in the first round of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs Tuesday on the road.
Garrett Rovazzini made seven saves for Newport Harbor (13-6).
::
BOYS' GOLF
Orange Coast League Individual finals: Laguna Beach's Ben Sharp and Kyle Sharp lead after the first day of the two-day tournament at Long Beach's Skylinks Golf Course on Tuesday.
Ben shot a two-over-par 74, while Kyle carded a 78. Chase Giofreddi is third with an 80, while Laguna Beach's Gus Morck and Dante Fornaro are tied for fourth with rounds of 82.
The Orange Coast League tournament continues with the second round Wednesday. The lowest four scores over the two days qualify for the CIF Southern Section Southern Individual Regional tournament at Skylinks on May 7.
Edison 186, Mater Dei 192: Tony DiBernardo was the individual medalist with a one-under-par 35 for the Chargers in Tuesday's nonleague match at SeaCliff Country Club.
Tiger Tahvildari shot a 37 for Edison (19-1), while Pete DiBernardo, Vito DiBernardo and Nick Worth all carded a 40.
Fountain Valley 202, Newport Harbor 202 (Fountain Valley wins on sixth-man score): Josh Vo led the Barons by shooting a 36 in their Sunset League finale Tuesday at Mile Square Golf Course.
Vedant Baiswar shot a 39 for Fountain Valley (8-11, 4-6 in league). Newport Harbor is 7-9 overall, 5-3 in league.
::
SOFTBALL
Edison 6, Newport Harbor 3: Gio Liggett was two for two with a double and RBI for the visiting Chargers in Tuesday's Sunset League game.
Hailie Benko had three hits and an RBI for Edison (12-9, 4-4 in league). Talia Hannappel got the win, striking out eight in six innings. The Chargers host Fountain Valley on Thursday.
Kendall Kelly had a two-run double and Eliana Gottlieb was two for two with a double and RBI for Newport Harbor (6-18, 0-7), which plays at Marina on Wednesday.
