High school roundup: CdM opens boys’ volleyball playoffs with sweep

Brandon Hicks had 10 kills for the Corona del Mar High boys' volleyball team in its 25-23, 25-12, 25-21 sweep of visiting San Clemente in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs on Tuesday.
Brandon Browning added nine kills for No. 3-seeded CdM (27-4), and Kevin Kobrine had seven kills.
The Sea Kings play at home against Canyon in the second round on Thursday at 6 p.m.
::
BASEBALL
Fountain Valley 12, Marina 4: The visiting Barons clinched third place in the Sunset League and a berth into the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs on Tuesday.
Sebastian Murillo went three for four with two doubles, one run batted in and four runs for Fountain Valley (17-11, 8-6 in league), which will be returning to the postseason for the first time since 2015. Conrad Villafuerte was three for four with three runs.
The Barons wrap up league play at home with Marina (10-20, 3-11) on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Marina's Dylan Holt finished two for two with a double and two runs.
Corona del Mar 11, Woodbridge 3: Reece Burger and Luc Stuka each had three hits for the host Sea Kings in Tuesday's Pacific Coast League game.
Chazz Martinez had two hits and three RBIs for CdM (19-5, 12-2 in league). Tommy Wilcox got the win, improving to 9-1 after allowing three earned runs in six innings.
With a game left in league, CdM remained in second place behind Beckman (13-1 in league). The Patriots clinched at least a share of the league title with Tuesday's 6-1 win over University.
CdM concludes league play Thursday at 6 p.m. with a road game against Woodbridge at Irvine's Ryan Lemmon Stadium.
Sage Hill 12, St. Margaret's 7: The visiting Lightning moved into a tie for second place in the Academy League with the rival Tartans on Tuesday.
Sage Hill (15-7, 8-3 in league) hosts St. Margaret's (12-8, 8-3) in a second-place showdown on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Daniel Fishman finished four for five with an RBI and two runs for the Lightning.
Ashwin Chona earned the win after striking out five and giving up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. He also went two for three with three RBIs.
Costa Mesa 2, Godinez 0: Skylar Manning struck out 10 in his six-hit shutout at home for the Mustangs, who pulled even with rival Estancia for second place in the Orange Coast League on Tuesday.
Costa Mesa and Estancia are both 9-5 in the league. In case the teams finish tied for second, the Mustangs hold the tiebreaker over the Eagles and would earn the league's No. 2 entry into the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Costa Mesa has one more game left in the regular season, at Godinez on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Cameron Chapman had an RBI triple for the Mustangs, while Omar Munoz had an RBI double.
Laguna Beach 8, Estancia 0: Aidan Booth was four for five with two RBIs in the Breakers' Orange Coast League road game on Tuesday.
Laguna Beach's Jack Loechner had eight strikeouts in six innings. He allowed three hits and walked two.
Nick Mazur was two for three for the Eagles (15-11, 9-5 in league), who play at Laguna Beach (18-9, 13-1) on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Los Alamitos 7, Newport Harbor 2: Brad Siegel was two for three with an RBI for the Sailors in Tuesday's Sunset League road game.
Newport Harbor (8-18, 3-11 in league) closes the regular season at home against Los Alamitos (17-10, 9-5) on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
::
SOFTBALL
Marina 9, Fountain Valley 8: Emily Rush was three for four with a home run and three RBIs for visiting Marina in the Sunset League game Tuesday.
Rush also got the win for the Vikings, who finished tied for third in league with Edison at 5-5. The Vikings and Chargers will play a tiebreaker game Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. at Fountain Valley High, to determine which team will earn the league's third and final guaranteed spot into the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.
Nicole Logrecco had three hits Tuesday for Marina, while Ashley Pilatos and Jenn Swartz had two hits each.
Huntington Beach 10, Edison 0: With the win at home on Tuesday, the Oilers finished the regular season with a share of the Sunset League title with Los Alamitos.
Devyn Greer, Jadelyn Allchin and Allee Bunker each homered for Huntington Beach, which went 9-1 in league.
::
BOYS' TENNIS
Jurupa Valley Rubidoux 10, Costa Mesa 8: The Mustangs fell on the road in Tuesday's wild-card match of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.
Hritik Ronvelia won twice in singles for Costa Mesa (6-10), while Victor Tran and Hartley Tran won twice in doubles.
Rubidoux plays at No. 3-seeded Downey Warren in the first round Wednesday.
