High school roundup: Huntington Beach boys' tennis advances to CIF quarterfinals with upset win

The Huntington Beach High boys' tennis team upset No. 2-seeded San Luis Obispo 10-8 in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs at home Friday.
Daniel Izmirian won the clinching singles set in a tiebreaker for the Oilers (10-8), who advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in coach Josh Anderson's 10-year tenure.
George Vo and Jon Gottschalk swept at No. 1 doubles for Huntington Beach. Jake Moss and Sebastian Vethan teamed to win two doubles sets against San Luis Obispo (19-2).
Huntington Beach hosts JSerra in the quarterfinals on Monday.
Fountain Valley 13, Pasadena Poly 5: Justin Nguyen swept in singles for the Barons in Friday's road match in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.
Tommy Trinh and Justin Pham swept at No. 1 doubles for No. 3-seeded Fountain Valley (17-3), which will play at Crescenta Valley in a quarterfinal match Monday.
BOYS' SWIMMING
CIF Southern Section Division 4 finals: Ocean View junior Dominic Falcon won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events Friday night at Riverside City College, helping the Seahawks finish fifth in the team competition.
Falcon defended his CIF title in both events. He won the 200 in 1 minute 41.21 seconds, and the 500 in 4:32.83.
Ocean View's 200 medley relay team of Brent Nishioka, Nico Falcon, Peter Carlson and Dominic Falcon placed third in 1:41.64.
Nishioka finished sixth in the 100 backstroke in 56.08, and ninth in the 200 free in 1:53.48. Nico Falcon was seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.04.
CIF Southern Section Division 2 preliminaries: Sage Hill junior Jason Schreiber qualified fifth for finals in the 100-yard breaststroke, and sixth in the 200 individual medley Friday at Riverside City College.
Schreiber touched in 57.91 seconds in the breaststroke, and 1 minute 53.15 seconds in the IM.
The Division 2 finals are Saturday at 11 a.m. at Riverside City College.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
CIF Southern Section Division 4 finals: Ocean View junior Emma Fisher finished sixth in the 500-yard freestyle and ninth in the 100 backstroke Friday night at Riverside City College.
Fisher touched in 5 minutes 31.52 seconds in the 500 free, and 1:04.54 in the backstroke. Ocean View's Leyna Tran was eighth in the 100 free, in 56.74 seconds.
Ocean View finished eighth as a team.
CIF Southern Section Division 2 preliminaries: Laguna Beach senior Kasey Karkoska qualified third for finals in the 100-yard butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke, also helping the Breakers break two relay school records Friday at Riverside City College.
Karkoska finished in 55.52 seconds in the butterfly and 56.13 seconds in the backstroke. The Breakers qualified third in the 200 free relay, as Karkoska, Ella Judd, Kyla Whitelock and Molly Renner finished in a school-record time of 1:36.58. The same four swimmers qualified fourth in the 400 free relay in another school-record time of 3:32.60.
The Division 2 finals are Saturday at 11 a.m. at Riverside City College.
