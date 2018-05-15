High school roundup: Huntington Beach earns No. 2 seed in CIF baseball playoffs

The team that will play first and is guaranteed to play at home is Ocean View (12-8), the Golden West League runner-up. The Seahawks host Channel League No. 3 representative Goleta Dos Pueblos (15-9) in a Division 5 wild-card game on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. The winner plays at Studio City Harvard-Westlake (9-7-1) in the first round Thursday.