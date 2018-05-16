High school roundup: Corona del Mar wins CIF boys' golf title

Junior Guy Clauss shot a four-under-par 68 to lead the Corona del Mar High boys' golf team to the CIF Southern Section South Coast Division Team championship at Talega Golf Club in San Clemente on Tuesday.
The Sea Kings finished with a 14-over-par 374. Ryan Shih had a 73, followed by TJ Jenkins (75), Colin Huang (77) and Lawrence Shih (81).
The Sea Kings advance to the CIF Southern Section Southern California Golf Assn. Team Qualifier on Thursday, which will be played at Santa Barbara's Rancho San Marcos Golf Course. The top four teams in the 14-team competition will qualify for the CIF SCGA Southern State Regional championship at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena on May 24.
