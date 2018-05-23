High school roundup: Huntington Beach baseball unravels late in second-round loss at Dos Pueblos

Huntington Beach High was two outs away from advancing to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs with a shutout.
The No. 2-seeded Oilers lost their shutout, their five-run lead, and then the second-round game on Tuesday.
Host Goleta Dos Pueblos scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game. Then the Chargers scored once in the eighth to earn a 6-5 win in walk-off fashion, stunning the No. 3-ranked team in the state in the CalHiSports.com poll.
Evan Kling's grand slam in the seventh tied it at 5-5, sending the game into extra innings. Charlie Cuykendall delivered the walk-off hit in the eighth.
UCLA commit Josh Hahn went 6 1/3 innings for Sunset League champion Huntington Beach (26-6). The junior left-hander allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking two.
Hahn's second walk started Dos Pueblos' seventh-inning rally with one out. After Hahn gave up a double to the next batter, Drew Darke, coach Benji Medure brought in Dylan Ramirez to pitch with runners in scoring position. Cuykendall singled in a run off Ramirez, then Niko Martinez walked to load the bases.
Medure went to another lefty, Nate Madole, to face Kling. Five pitches later, Kling hit a grand slam to right field to tie the game.
In the eighth inning, Jed Donelan led off and he made it third on an error in left field. Two batters later, Cuykendall singled him in to give the Chargers their second straight walk-off win in the playoffs.
Dos Pueblos (25-3) advanced to play at Capistrano Valley (22-10) in the quarterfinals on Friday. Capistrano Valley edged South Hills 3-2 in the second round on Tuesday.
Huntington Beach's Justin Brodt went two for four, while Vogel had a triple and stolen base. Ramirez had two runs batted in.
Redlands 10, Ocean View 6: Adam Meyer went two for four with a solo home run for the Seahawks in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Tuesday.
James Williams and Jake Volo had two hits apiece for Ocean View (18-14). Devin Villanueva had a two-run triple.
Pico Rivera El Rancho 4, Estancia 1: The Eagles' season ended on the road in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday.
Estancia finished 18-13.
::
SOFTBALL
Huntington Beach 3, Valencia 0: Grace Uribe took a perfect game into the sixth inning for the host Oilers in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs on Tuesday.
The sophomore right-hander wound up throwing a three-hit shutout.
Uribe got help from her catcher, as junior Katelyn Mangrello had a two-run double in the fourth inning.
Huntington Beach (21-7) will travel to top-seeded Norco for its quarterfinal game on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. The Cougars (25-3) edged Santa Margarita 2-1 in the second round on Tuesday.
Costa Mesa 18, Inglewood St. Mary's Academy 1 (five innings): Saira Gomez had RBIs to lead the Mustangs in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs on Tuesday.
Haley Sheffner, Katie Belmontes, Valerie Castro, Malia Tufuga and Brandy Rodriguez all drove in two runs apiece for Costa Mesa, which has blown out its two playoff opponents.
Alexis Litvak allowed two hits and struck out seven.
Costa Mesa (20-8) will be on the road to face San Gabriel Mission (16-5) on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. The Pioneers defeated La Canada Flintridge Prep 13-4 in Tuesday's second-round game.
