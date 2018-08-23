High school roundup: Edison swept by Harvard-Westlake in Molten Classic quarterfinals

Junior Emily Sparks had eight kills and 11 assists to lead the Edison High girls’ volleyball team, but Studio City Harvard-Westlake beat the Chargers 25-17, 26-24, 25-17 in the quarterfinals of the Lakewood Molten Classic on Wednesday night.
Senior Taylor Torchia had six kills and senior Aly Fullbright added 15 assists for the Chargers (8-4).
Edison began the tournament with wins over Downey and Long Beach Wilson on Aug. 18. The Chargers will continue tournament play in the fifth-place bracket on Saturday.
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Downey Calvary Chapel 0: Junior setter Allyson Sharrer finished with 24 assists and three service aces in the Tritons’ 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 nonleague sweep at home on Tuesday.
Casie Carlson had eight kills for Pacifica Christian (2-0), while Anna Eddy added three aces.
Aliso Niguel 3, Laguna Beach 2: Junior Piper Naess recorded 23 kills and 17 digs for the Breakers in a nonleague match that the host Wolverines won 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 24-26, 15-6 on Tuesday.
Ella Tyus contrinuted 14 kills and eight digs for Laguna Beach (1-2).