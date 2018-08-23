DAILY PILOT

High school roundup: Edison swept by Harvard-Westlake in Molten Classic quarterfinals

By Daily Pilot staff
Aug 22, 2018 | 9:25 PM
Coach Matt Skolnik, shown giving his team instructions on Sept. 26, 2017, led the Edison High girls' volleyball team to the quarterfinals of the Lakewood Molten Classic on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Junior Emily Sparks had eight kills and 11 assists to lead the Edison High girls’ volleyball team, but Studio City Harvard-Westlake beat the Chargers 25-17, 26-24, 25-17 in the quarterfinals of the Lakewood Molten Classic on Wednesday night.

Senior Taylor Torchia had six kills and senior Aly Fullbright added 15 assists for the Chargers (8-4).

Edison began the tournament with wins over Downey and Long Beach Wilson on Aug. 18. The Chargers will continue tournament play in the fifth-place bracket on Saturday.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Downey Calvary Chapel 0: Junior setter Allyson Sharrer finished with 24 assists and three service aces in the Tritons’ 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 nonleague sweep at home on Tuesday.

Casie Carlson had eight kills for Pacifica Christian (2-0), while Anna Eddy added three aces.

Aliso Niguel 3, Laguna Beach 2: Junior Piper Naess recorded 23 kills and 17 digs for the Breakers in a nonleague match that the host Wolverines won 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 24-26, 15-6 on Tuesday.

Ella Tyus contrinuted 14 kills and eight digs for Laguna Beach (1-2).

