High school roundup: Estancia girls’ volleyball continues hot start

By Daily Pilot staff
Aug 29, 2018 | 10:15 PM
Louise Chupeau, shown digging a ball on Sept. 28, 2017, helped the Estancia High girls' volleyball team improve to 5-1 on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The winning ways of the Estancia High girls’ volleyball team continued on Wednesday.

The Eagles defeated visiting Santa Ana Valley 25-23, 25-23, 25-15.

The Eagles have won three in a row, taking their record to 5-1 this season.

Mater Dei 3, Edison 0: Junior outside hitter Nikki Logan had six kills and two blocks for the Chargers in a Sunset League vs. Trinity League Showcase match that the visiting Monarchs won 25-8, 25-19, 25-23 on Wednesday.

Edison senior middle blocker Taylor Torchia had three kills and three blocks, and senior libero Haley Chun added 10 digs.

Edison (9-6) will host the Dave Mohs Memorial Championships on Friday and Saturday. The Chargers are in a pool with Manhattan Beach Mira Costa, San Clemente and Union City James Logan.

Santa Margarita 3, Newport Harbor 0: Helen Coyne had 16 digs and eight assists for the host Sailors in a Sunset League vs. Trinity League Showcase match that the Eagles won 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 on Wednesday.

Gabbi Higgs led the Sailors (3-11) with seven kills. Kendall Bagby had six kills and Allison Crandall dropped in six service aces.

GIRL’S TENNIS

Santa Margarita 13, Sage Hill 5: Senior No. 1 singles player Morgan Mann won twice for the visiting Lightning in a nonleague match on Wednesday.

The Eagles won seven of nine doubles sets, including all six in the first two rounds, against the Lightning (0-2).

Sage Hill hosts Foothill on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

BOYS' WATER POLO

Glendora 10, Los Amigos 7: Joshua Nava scored three goals for the visiting Lobos in Wednesday's nonleague game.

Aldo Ibarra and Daniel Juarez each scored twice for Los Amigos (0-2), which plays at Savanna on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

