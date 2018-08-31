High school roundup: Costa Mesa football falls to 0-3

The Costa Mesa High football team is still searching for its first win after the Mustangs were blanked 49-0 by Loara on Thursday night at Glover Stadium.
It is the second 0-3 start in three seasons for the Mustangs, led by first-year head coach David Gutierrez.
Costa Mesa hosts La Quinta on Sept. 7.
::
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Laguna Beach 10, Santa Margarita 9: Colton Gregory and Logan McCarroll each had three goals for the visiting Breakers in Thursday’s nonleague season opener.
Gregory added three assists for the Breakers, who rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the first quarter. James Nolan had two goals, and goalkeeper Caden Capobianco made seven saves.
Laguna Beach travels to the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions from Sept. 6-8.
Estancia 6, West Torrance 5: Logan Richards had four goals for the host Eagles in Thursday’s nonleague game.
Goalkeeper Griffin Beth made 11 saves for Estancia (2-1).
::
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Ocean View 3, Troy 0: Alyson Nguyen had 33 assists and eight digs to help the host Seahawks to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 nonleague sweep on Thursday.
Wendie Smith had 10 kills. Helen Reynolds added nine kills, and Jillian Pratt chipped in with eight kills. Kelli Greiner also had eight digs.
Ocean View, ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division 7, improved to 7-2 overall.
Orangewood Academy 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 2: The host Tritons dropped their San Joaquin League opener to the Spartans, who won 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 20-18 on Thursday.
Pacifica Christian fell to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in league.
::
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Mission Viejo 11, Costa Mesa 7: Amber Lee and Rachel Pham swept at No. 1 doubles for the Mustangs in Thursday’s nonleague season opener at home.
Leslie Delgado won twice at No. 1 singles for Costa Mesa, which hosts Anaheim on Tuesday.