High School Roundup: CdM girls' tennis suffers first loss since 2016

The Corona del Mar High girls' tennis team lost 11-7 to North Hollywood Campbell Hall on Thursday in a nonleague match at Weddington Golf & Tennis Club in Studio City.
Bella McKinney and Shaya Northrup swept at No. 1 doubles for CdM (2-1), which saw a 26-match winning streak that dated to 2016 snapped. The Sea Kings were undefeated CIF Southern Section Division 1 champions last year.
CdM hosts Palos Verdes on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
Esperanza 15, Costa Mesa 3: The host Mustangs dropped to 1-2 after Thursday's nonleague loss.
Elizabeth Garcia won a singles set for Costa Mesa, which plays at home against Santiago on Friday.
::
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Corona del Mar 3, Fountain Valley 0: Senior outside hitter Kendall Kipp had 17 kills and 13 digs to lead the visiting Sea Kings to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 victory on Thursday.
Molly Joyce added 12 kills, Tatiana Bruening had four kills, and Taylor Murphy contributed seven digs to help the Sea Kings (9-9).
Fountain Valley dropped to 6-4 overall following the Sunset League crossover match.
Edison 3, Laguna Beach 0: Emily Sparks had a team-high nine kills for the host Chargers in their 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 sweep in Thursday’s Sunset League crossover match.
Katelyn Sasaki added seven kills for Edison (12-9).
Piper Naess had 14 kills and six digs, and Soren Patchell finished with 20 assists for the Breakers (2-6).
Los Alamitos 3, Newport Harbor 1: Allison Crandall had a team-high 18 kills for the visiting Sailors in in Thursday’s Sunset League crossover match that the Griffins won 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24.
Ava Gonzalez churned out nine kills, and Jasmine Amire had 30 assists for Newport Harbor (4-17).
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Liberty Christian 0: Outside hitter Carly Kane and setter Allyson Scharrer combined for 15 service aces, and the host Tritons went on to a 25-5, 25-16, 25-8 sweep on Thursday in a nonleague match.
Middle blocker Casie Carlson had five kills for Pacifica Christian (6-2), and defensive specialist Anna Eddy added three kills.
Liberty Christian fell to 1-5 overall.
::
BOYS' WATER POLO
Laguna Beach 14, Santa Maria Righetti 7: Colton Gregory scored four goals for the Breakers in Thursday's Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions play-in game at Goleta Dos Pueblos High.
Logan McCarroll and Marshall Eichenauer each added three goals for Laguna Beach (2-0), which continues tournament play Friday at 1 p.m. at Dos Pueblos against San Diego Cathedral Catholic.
Foothill 6, Corona del Mar 5: Tanner Pulice, Shane Papa, Gavin Reed, Cole Fisher and Haig Mavusi all scored one goal each for visiting CdM in Thursday's nonleague game.
Goalkeeper Harrison Smith made seven saves for the Sea Kings (3-1), who play at Long Beach Wilson on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.