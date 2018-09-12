High School Roundup: Costa Mesa girls' volleyball wins league opener

Malia Tufuga had 14 kills, 15 assists and five service aces to lead the Costa Mesa High girls’ volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-21 25-21 sweep of visiting Santa Ana in an Orange Coast League opener on Tuesday night.
Ashley Nguyen added 10 kills and 19 assists for the Mustangs. Rae Galarion had 12 digs and Stephanie Bernal contributed five kills.
Costa Mesa improved to 7-6 overall. The Mustangs will play a league match at Orange on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Huntington Beach 3, Newport Harbor 0: Olivia Carlton had 12 kills and five blocks to lead the host Oilers to a 25-12, 25-21, 25-16 win in Tuesday’s nonleague match.
Xolani Hodel added seven kills and three blocks for the Oilers (6-4), while Heather Edwards had six kills and Hannah Ledesma provided 15 digs.
Newport Harbor dropped to 4-18, one loss shy of its total from last season.
Edison 3, Marina 0: The visiting Chargers swept 25-16, 25-18, 25-10 on Tuesday in a nonleague match.
Katelyn Sasaki had six kills, Aly Fullbright handed out 15 assists, and Emily Sparks had three aces for the Chargers (13-9).
Edison, which has won three of its last four, will play at Newport Harbor on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
The Vikings (3-9) will be at Corona del Mar on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
::
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Sage Hill 9, Newport Harbor 9 (Sage Hill won 81-72 on games): Senior Morgan Mann swept at No. 1 singles for the visiting Lightning in a nonleague match on Tuesday.
Amra Barton and Avery Wooden swept in doubles for Newport Harbor (4-2), and Lane McArdell won twice in singles.
Sage Hill improved to 2-4.
Costa Mesa 14, Los Amigos 4: Leslie Delgado, Hallie Tran and Rachel Pham each swept in singles for the Mustangs in Tuesday's nonleague match on the road.
Delgado swept 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, improving to 11-1 this season for Costa Mesa (3-2).
Ashley Ninh and Tiffany Tran swept at No. 1 doubles for Los Amigos.
::
BOYS' WATER POLO
Newport Harbor 15, Foothill 4: Ike Love, Eli Liechty, Makoto Kenney and Makana Sanita all scored three goals for the host Sailors in Tuesday's nonleague game.
Love had a team-best four steals for Newport Harbor (5-0), ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2. Jake Liechty led Newport Harbor with three assists, and Blake Jackson made five saves.
The Sailors play at the Elite Eight tournament hosted by Studio City Harvard-Westlake beginning Thursday. Newport Harbor opens the tournament against Orinda Miramonte on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. at Harvard-Westlake.
Estancia 17, La Quinta 4: Jake Blinn and Logan Richard each had seven goals for the Eagles in Tuesday's nonleague game at home.
Griffin Beth made 10 saves for the Eagles (5-4), ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 6.
La Verne Damien 9, Laguna Beach 8: Colton Gregory had a team-best three goals for the Breakers in Tuesday's nonleague game at home.
Caden Capobianco made 10 saves for the Breakers (4-3), ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2.
::
GIRLS’ GOLF
Mater Dei 188, Edison 206: Kaitlyn Vazques finished at even-par 36 in the Chargers’ nonleague match at Meadowlark Golf Club in Huntington Beach on Tuesday.
Chaemin Kim shot a 37 for Edison (5-2).
Costa Mesa def. Orange: The Mustangs won Monday’s season opener via forfeit because the Panthers did not have enough players at River View Golf Course in Santa Ana.