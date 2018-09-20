DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Fountain Valley girls' golf beats rival Edison

By Daily Pilot staff
Sep 19, 2018 | 10:25 PM

Freshman Madison Le fired a one-over-par 37, leading the Fountain Valley High girls’ golf team to a 195-202 nonleague win over rival Edison at Mile Square Golf Course on Wednesday.

Heather Trinh shot a 39 for the Barons, who improved to 11-0.

Edison fell to 7-4.

Estancia 260, Costa Mesa 262: Lexi Thorpe earned the individual medalist honor with a six-over-par 41 for the Eagles in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League match on the Mesa Linda Course at Costa Mesa Country Club.

Julia Schwarzmann had a 46 for Costa Mesa.

