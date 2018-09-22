High School Roundup: Ocean View football off to first 5-0 start

For the first time in school history, Ocean View High has won its first five games of the football season.
The Seahawks blanked host Dana Hills 38-0 in a nonleague game on Friday night.
The shutout marked the first for Ocean View, ranked No. 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll, this year.
Raelen Bruce returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown and AJ Stead converted a 21-yard field goal, giving the Seahawks a 10-0 lead in the first four minutes.
Quarterback Noah Hickman ran for a 12-yard score and threw touchdown passes of five and 40 yards to Naeco Logan.
Ocean View hosts rival Westminster (0-6) in a nonleague game on Sept. 28.
Los Alamitos 35, Tesoro 16: In a nonleague game featuring two teams ranked in CIF Southern Section Division 2, the No. 7 Griffins came away with six turnovers, five of which were interceptions, giving the visitors their fourth consecutive win on Friday.
John Newman and Nicholas Valenzuela each had a pick-six against the No. 8 Titans (4-2). Newman has three interceptions returned for a touchdown this year.
Quarterback Cade McConnell threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns for Los Alamitos (4-1). Zack Wagoner had two touchdown catches.
The Griffins open their Sunset League title defense on Sept. 28 against Fountain Valley (4-1) at Huntington Beach High.
Garden Grove 54, Los Amigos 7: The host Lobos’ two-game winning streak in nonleague play ended at Garden Grove High on Friday.
Los Amigos (3-2) begins Garden Grove League play against La Quinta (2-3) at Bolsa Grande High on Sept. 28.
BOYS' WATER POLO
Newport Harbor 11, The Bishop's School of La Jolla 7: Ike Love and Makoto Kenney each sored three goals for the host Sailors in Friday's South Coast Tournament quarterfinal match.
Tommy Kennedy scored twice for the Sailors (13-1), while Jonny Rimlinger, Reed Stemler and Jake Leighty each scored once.
No. 2-seeded Newport Harbor hosts No. 3 Los Angeles Loyola in a tournament semifinal match Saturday at 11:45 a.m.. Top-seeded Studio City Harvard-Westlake plays No. 4 Moraga Campolindo in the first semifinal at 10:40 a.m.
The tournament title match is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Corona del Mar 3, Edison 0: Kendall Kipp had a team-high 16 kills and Bella Pouliot added 33 assists in the visiting Sea Kings’ 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 sweep in a Surf League opener on Friday.
Molly Joyce and Nikki Senske each had seven kills for the Sea Kings (18-11 overall). Michelle Won also had eight digs.
CdM will remain on the road to face Huntington Beach (8-5, 0-1 in league) on Tuesday.
Edison (14-11) will be at Los Alamitos (13-8, 1-0) on Wednesday.
Costa Mesa 3, Saddleback 1: Malia Tufuga had 10 kills and 10 service aces for the host Mustangs in a 18-25, 25-7, 25-17, 25-23 win in Friday’s Orange Coast League match.
Kayla Nguyen added eight kills for the Mustangs (11-9, 3-1 in league).
Costa Mesa travels to Estancia (8-16, 1-2) on Tuesday for what will be the first of two scheduled meetings between the Battle for the Bell rivals.
