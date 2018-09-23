High School Roundup: Laguna Beach boys’ water polo finishes ninth at South Coast Tournament

Marshall Eichenauer III scored four goals as the Laguna Beach High boys’ water polo team beat Huntington Beach 13-11 on Saturday in the South Coast Tournament ninth-place match at Corona del Mar High.
James Nolan and Zach Cord each scored three goals for the Breakers (8-6), while Colton Gregory had two goals and three assists. Will Clark had a goal and four assists, while Caden Capobianco made eight saves.
Laguna Beach also beat Corona del Mar 11-10 in overtime in a ninth-place semifinal earlier Saturday. Logan McCarroll scored the game-winning goal on a penalty shot and led the team with three goals. Gregory and Clark each scored twice, and Capobianco had 10 saves and five steals.
Tyler Harvey, Matt Ueberroth, Tanner Pulice, Shane Papa and Gavin Reed all scored twice for CdM (6-5). The Sea Kings went on to finish 12th after losing the 11th-place match to Foothill in overtime, 13-12. Pulice and Papa scored five goals each.
The teams resume Surf League play Wednesday at Newport Harbor High. Huntington Beach plays Newport Harbor at 5:10 p.m., and CdM plays Laguna Beach at 7:30 p.m.
CROSS-COUNTRY
The Sage Hill cross-country program competed in the Brentwood Invitational on Saturday.
Luke Nataupsky finished as the runner-up with a time of 16 minutes 17 seconds, leading the Lightning boys to a second-place showing out of 12 teams.
Calabasas Viewpoint defeated Sage Hill 56-66. Ojai Thacher came in third with 68 points.
Kylen Patel (ninth, 17:26), William Alexander (10th, 17:30), Ryan Dickerson (17th, 18:03) and Arnav Chokshi (36th, 19:08) completed the scoring quintet.
Thacher topped Sage Hill 42-76 in the girls’ meet. Viewpoint took third with 104 points.
Alice Warden paced the Lightning, taking sixth in 20:49. Maya Jaffe (ninth, 21:01), Kate Miller (13th, 21:31), Sophia Alexander (21st, 21:59) and Hannah Ren (28th, 22:37) fell in line behind Warden.
The Academy League held its first cluster meet on Monday. Sage Hill came in second behind St. Margaret’s in both the boys’ and girls’ varsity races.
