High School Roundup: Tanner Pulice leads CdM boys’ water polo past Riverside Poly

Junior Tanner Pulice had five goals and two assists as the Corona del Mar High boys’ water polo team beat Riverside Poly 13-7 in a nonleague road match on Saturday.
Matt Ueberroth and Gavin Reed each scored twice for the Sea Kings (7-6), ranked No. 10 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2. Caden Strauss had a goal and five assists.
Harrison Smith made seven saves for CdM, which plays at rival Newport Harbor in a Surf League match on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Newport Harbor 11, Cathedral Catholic 10: The Sailors hung on for the win in the nonleague home match Saturday.
Newport Harbor (17-1) is top-ranked in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2.
Huntington Beach 10, The Bishop's School of La Jolla 9: The Oilers edged out the nonleague home match on Saturday.
Huntington Beach (7-5), ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2, plays Laguna Beach in a Surf League match on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. at Newport Harbor High. The match is expected to be the Oilers debut of junior Cooper Haddad, a transfer from Mater Dei who is a UCLA commit.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Huntington Beach senior Lars Mitchel posted the third-best overall time in the Brea Invitational on Saturday, completing the Carbon Canyon Park course in 16 minutes 16.5 seconds.
Fountain Valley senior Yuki Watanabe also produced a top-10 time, placing ninth in 16:38.8.
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Marina sophomore Marikay Scwab topped the area’s performers in the Brea Invitational at Carbon Canyon Park on Saturday, placing 23rd overall with a time of 20:47.9.
Fellow Vikings teammate Makena Castillo, another sophomore, finished 26th overall in 20:55.3.
Senior Lauren Himes led the efforts for Huntington Beach’s girls, placing 49th overall in 21:41.7.
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls’ golf
Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer
Spring: baseball, boys’ golf
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis
Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo
Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball