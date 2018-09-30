DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Tanner Pulice leads CdM boys’ water polo past Riverside Poly

By Daily Pilot staff
Sep 29, 2018 | 6:45 PM
Corona del Mar High's Tanner Pulice, seen looking to take a shot against Orange Lutheran on Aug. 30, scored five goals to lead the Sea Kings to a 13-7 nonleague win at Riverside Poly on Saturday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Junior Tanner Pulice had five goals and two assists as the Corona del Mar High boys’ water polo team beat Riverside Poly 13-7 in a nonleague road match on Saturday.

Matt Ueberroth and Gavin Reed each scored twice for the Sea Kings (7-6), ranked No. 10 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2. Caden Strauss had a goal and five assists.

Harrison Smith made seven saves for CdM, which plays at rival Newport Harbor in a Surf League match on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Newport Harbor 11, Cathedral Catholic 10: The Sailors hung on for the win in the nonleague home match Saturday.

Newport Harbor (17-1) is top-ranked in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2.

Huntington Beach 10, The Bishop's School of La Jolla 9: The Oilers edged out the nonleague home match on Saturday.

Huntington Beach (7-5), ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2, plays Laguna Beach in a Surf League match on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m. at Newport Harbor High. The match is expected to be the Oilers debut of junior Cooper Haddad, a transfer from Mater Dei who is a UCLA commit.

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Huntington Beach senior Lars Mitchel posted the third-best overall time in the Brea Invitational on Saturday, completing the Carbon Canyon Park course in 16 minutes 16.5 seconds.

Fountain Valley senior Yuki Watanabe also produced a top-10 time, placing ninth in 16:38.8.

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Marina sophomore Marikay Scwab topped the area’s performers in the Brea Invitational at Carbon Canyon Park on Saturday, placing 23rd overall with a time of 20:47.9.

Fellow Vikings teammate Makena Castillo, another sophomore, finished 26th overall in 20:55.3.

Senior Lauren Himes led the efforts for Huntington Beach’s girls, placing 49th overall in 21:41.7.

